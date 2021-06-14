 
LightAir adds distributors in Germany and the UK

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new distributors have been added to LightAir's network, reflecting investments in key markets in Germany and the United Kingdom. These distributorships are a direct result of a strategic move to offer clean and virus-free air to offices and schools, which has already shown its strength in the Swedish domestic market.

Last year LightAir began a strategic change to its B2B marketing and sales division, Professional Solutions, further emphasizing its priority position for the company's long-term development and growth.

Following a successful collaboration in Romania, an additional agreement with Wellnessist has now been concluded regarding a further expansion in German-speaking countries. Wellnessist is the partner behind the single largest LightAir installation to date, an air purification capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per hour at the American International School of Bucharest.

Wellnessist has formed a new company with a partner based in Munich, which will exclusively conduct sales of LightAir Professional Solutions according to an established model. The business starts immediately with an initial focus on southern Germany, and will soon expand to Austria and Switzerland.

LightAir has also signed a distribution agreement with Hatton Electrical for Professional Solutions in the United Kingdom. For this purpose, a new company has been formed, DebonAir Pro, based in Stratford-upon-Avon. The new partner has a solid customer base and network in relevant categories, as well as its own well-established organization for the aftersales market. This British business is also starting immediately.

"Based on our experience and successive successes in Sweden, we continue to build and focus on selected key markets," says Lars Liljeholm, CEO of LightAir. "We are already well established with a successful partner in Benelux, and the new agreements for Germany and the United Kingdom are very promising. We believe that these two new distributors will be able to make a positive contribution already in the coming six months, as both have the profile and drive we've been looking for. We look forward to a long-term collaboration and will continuously build out our distribution network to continue our international expansion."

The LightAir Health+ offer provides clean and virus-free air in offices and schools in the form of a subscription service. The Swedish market has received the concept very well and the offer was awarded the International Facility Management Association's Nordic Innovation Prize. The number of subscriptions in Sweden has doubled approximately every six months since launching early last year, and is expected to reach a milestone of 300 subscriptions later this summer.

"We have a well-developed concept, and the decision to target offices and schools seems obvious to everyone who takes a closer look at our competitive advantages - operating costs, degree of purification, and noise level," says Joakim Hansson, Business Area Manager at LightAir Professional Solutions. "Through close contact with decision-makers in the key segments, we have developed the market's most advanced service offering. Schools and offices are particularly appropriate, as our air purification solution operates with a noise level that is at least 50% below the competition. Our two new distributors will reap new successes based on these benefits, but also further develop the concept and offering based on their experiences and customer interactions."

