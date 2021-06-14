 
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 June to Friday 11 June:                                            

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 59,660   800,955,889
7 June 2021 282 17,513.5461 4,938,820
8 June 2021 594 17,304.6633 10,278,970
9 June 2021 270 17,477.3704 4,718,890
10 June 2021 240 17,652.4583 4,236,590
11 June 2021 367 17,619.5095 6,466,360
Total 7-11 June Friday 1,753   30,639,630
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,858 17,478.3970 32,474,862
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,845   241,361,504
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 63,271   864,070,380
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
