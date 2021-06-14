 
Crexendo to Present at Colliers Securities Virtual Bus Tour

Autor: Accesswire
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Crexendo is scheduled to present at the Colliers Securities Virtual Bus Tour on Monday June 14, 2021. Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentation.

Crexendo will be providing investors information on operations and the recent merger with NetSapiens. NetSapiens was recently spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market and the #4 ranked provider of UCaaS seats in North America. NetSapiens platform currently supports over 1.7 million end users.

About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About NetSapiens
NetSapiens, Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions to over 175+ service providers , servicing over 1.7M users around the globe. Our platform enables our service provider partners to custom-package with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability, and ease of use.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC, and Definitive Proxy filed on April 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651510/Crexendo-to-Present-at-Colliers-Secu ...

Foto: Accesswire
ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Crexendo Launches the VIP Cloud Communications Platform for Business Featuring the 100% UPTIME Service Guarantee
04.06.21
Crexendo to Present at LD Micro Invitational as Hall of Fame Presenter
01.06.21
Crexendo Announces Closure of NetSapiens Merger