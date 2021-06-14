Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain

MUNICH, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility revolutions, like the recent shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), require a fast, safe, and secure supply chain. Emerging digital technologies present us with exciting opportunities to improve the manufacturing process and move parts around the world efficiently and transparently — ultimately resulting in cheaper vehicle ownership. Today, MOBI's member-led Supply Chain (SC) Working Group releases blockchain-based standards to facilitate this important step forward for the mobility industry.

Ford, DENSO, and AWS are among many mobility and technology leaders collaborating with MOBI to roll out industry-wide blockchain-based standards to ensure sustainable sourcing and help track vehicle parts — such as EV batteries — throughout production, use, maintenance, and end of life

"Consumers increasingly demand sustainable mobility, such as electric vehicles, and advanced technology, like connected telematics, autonomous driving, and advanced safety features," said Tram Vo, Co-director and Founder of MOBI. "The standards released by the SC Working Group provide vehicle OEMs and other ecosystem stakeholders with the framework to create a comprehensive, industry-wide, secure data management system that can be used for greater visibility into their global supply chain and facilitate seamless communication to manage production, maintenance, safety, and meet consumer and regulatory demands."

The vehicle supply chain consists of multiple levels of stakeholders, including manufacturers, tiered parts suppliers, distributors, repair shops, and logistics providers. Such a complex global system can lead to fragmentation and cause challenges for manufacturers, including a heightened risk for disruptions such as the recent global shortage of semiconductors. The clear potential for a blockchain-based solution inspired MOBI to create its Supply Chain (SC) Working Group with the goal of enabling secure data exchange and enhancing parts tracking and traceability from raw material through production, use, and end of life.

"Leveraging emerging technologies such as blockchain will potentially make our supply chains much more transparent, efficient and resilient — including helping manage major disruptions such as a tsunami, fire at supplier site, a global pandemic," said Cynthia Flanigan, Director, Vehicle Research and Technology, Ford Research and Advanced Engineering. "We also think this technology could augment Ford's efforts in being a trusted partner to our supply chain."