Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed

AniCura is a European family of well-known and carefully selected animal hospitals and clinics specialized in veterinary care for companion animals. Today AniCura presents the winner of the Blood Donor Dog of the Year 2021 in Sweden.

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, AniCura's animal hospitals around Sweden have nominated hero dogs to become Blood Donor Dog of the Year 2021. During the International Blood Donor Day, the competition's initiator, AniCura, revealed that this year's winner is eight-year-old German Shepherd named Cobra. During her seven active years as a blood donor, Cobra has helped to save the lives of her four-legged friends 19 times.

This year's winner is an eight-year-old German Shepherd named Cobra. She has helped to save the lives of her four-legged friends 19 times and made her first blood donation when she was only one year and two months old. Cobra's blood has been used on at least 15 occasions (excluding plasma) and she has been rushed to animal hospitals twice during emergencies to provide blood.

Cobra is a very calm dog and always "sings" during the process. She is playful and a hard-working dog, who has competed in search, tracking and obedience. Cobra's owner has now bought a new dog, which she plans to become a blood donor as well.

Low awareness about blood donor dogs

A blood transfusion is as vital, for an injured or acutely ill dog, as it is for a human. Unfortunately, only 28% in Sweden are aware of this. But also, the fact that dogs can become a blood donor and save another dog's life. This according to a newly conducted survey done on behalf of AniCura by YouGov, a global public opinion and market research company.

- To create awareness and inform about the ever-growing need of blood donor dogs, AniCura initiated the now annual Blood Donor Dog of the Year award in Sweden. This is a great opportunity to pay tribute to all hero dogs. They provide the basics for advanced veterinary care and ultimately helps our veterinarians to save a beloved dog's life and create a better world for pets. This year's winner is a true hero, says Azita Shariati, Group CEO for AniCura.

This year´s winner has been chosen by a jury consisting of: Sandra Douglas, Chief Veterinarian at AniCura Helena Skarp, head of breeding and health at the Swedish Kennel Club (SKK), Tove Särkinen, veterinarian, editorial & communication manager at the Swedish Veterinary Association (SVF) and Kenth Svartberg, educator and researcher in ethology. The motivation for this year´s winner was: