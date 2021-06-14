 
checkAd

Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 12:10  |  58   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, AniCura's animal hospitals around Sweden have nominated hero dogs to become Blood Donor Dog of the Year 2021. During the International Blood Donor Day, the competition's initiator, AniCura, revealed that this year's winner is eight-year-old German Shepherd named Cobra. During her seven active years as a blood donor, Cobra has helped to save the lives of her four-legged friends 19 times.

AniCura is a European family of well-known and carefully selected animal hospitals and clinics specialized in veterinary care for companion animals. Today AniCura presents the winner of the Blood Donor Dog of the Year 2021 in Sweden.

This year's winner is an eight-year-old German Shepherd named Cobra. She has helped to save the lives of her four-legged friends 19 times and made her first blood donation when she was only one year and two months old. Cobra's blood has been used on at least 15 occasions (excluding plasma) and she has been rushed to animal hospitals twice during emergencies to provide blood.

Cobra is a very calm dog and always "sings" during the process. She is playful and a hard-working dog, who has competed in search, tracking and obedience. Cobra's owner has now bought a new dog, which she plans to become a blood donor as well.

Low awareness about blood donor dogs

A blood transfusion is as vital, for an injured or acutely ill dog, as it is for a human. Unfortunately, only 28% in Sweden are aware of this. But also, the fact that dogs can become a blood donor and save another dog's life. This according to a newly conducted survey done on behalf of AniCura by YouGov, a global public opinion and market research company.

- To create awareness and inform about the ever-growing need of blood donor dogs, AniCura initiated the now annual Blood Donor Dog of the Year award in Sweden. This is a great opportunity to pay tribute to all hero dogs. They provide the basics for advanced veterinary care and ultimately helps our veterinarians to save a beloved dog's life and create a better world for pets. This year's winner is a true hero, says Azita Shariati, Group CEO for AniCura.

This year´s winner has been chosen by a jury consisting of: Sandra Douglas, Chief Veterinarian at AniCura Helena Skarp, head of breeding and health at the Swedish Kennel Club (SKK), Tove Särkinen, veterinarian, editorial & communication manager at the Swedish Veterinary Association (SVF) and Kenth Svartberg, educator and researcher in ethology. The motivation for this year´s winner was:

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For the second year in a row, AniCura's animal hospitals around Sweden have nominated hero dogs to become Blood Donor Dog of the Year 2021. During the International Blood Donor Day, the competition's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
G7 Leaders Unite Around Ambitious Global Conservation Agenda
Citizens Energy Congress virtual, Tuesday 15th June - Accelerating the Transition to a Low Carbon ...
Taiwanese Design to be showcased at London Design Biennale - "Swingphony" Presents the Melody of ...
Premium Bottled Water Market Size Worth $17.60 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
IBS Recognizes Temenos as the #1 Best-Selling Banking Software in Nine Categories, More Than Any ...
Blood Donor Dog of the Year in Sweden Revealed
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Targovax releases presentations of ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data
CGTN: A human community with a shared future: China's answer to Gauguin question
U.K. and Western Europe Have Least Engaged Employees Globally, Though Stress Levels Decreased ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus