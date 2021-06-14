DGAP-Adhoc Varengold Bank AG: Forecast for the 2021 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Miscellaneous
Hamburg, 14 June 2021 - Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) is planning for strong growth in earnings in the Transaction Banking segment for the current fiscal year, as well as high demand for the bank's products and services for the rest of the year. On this basis, the Management Board today deducted an earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2021 from the current business planning. Based on current knowledge, the bank expects earnings before taxes (EBT*) as a key performance indicator to be EUR 16,4 million. In 2019, EBT was EUR 3.6 million and for 2020 EBT (preliminary) was expected to be EUR 1.8 million.
Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann
* EBT (earnings before taxes) is defined as period result before deduction of income taxes.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, litigation uncertainties or investigations, and availability of financial resources. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release.
Contact:
Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Varengold Bank AG
|Große Elbstraße 39
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-49
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@varengold.de
|Internet:
|www.varengold.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005479307
|WKN:
|547930
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1207607
|
|
