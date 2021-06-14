DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Miscellaneous

Varengold Bank AG: Forecast for the 2021 financial year



14-Jun-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 14 June 2021 - Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) is planning for strong growth in earnings in the Transaction Banking segment for the current fiscal year, as well as high demand for the bank's products and services for the rest of the year. On this basis, the Management Board today deducted an earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2021 from the current business planning. Based on current knowledge, the bank expects earnings before taxes (EBT*) as a key performance indicator to be EUR 16,4 million. In 2019, EBT was EUR 3.6 million and for 2020 EBT (preliminary) was expected to be EUR 1.8 million. - Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) is planning for strong growth in earnings in the Transaction Banking segment for the current fiscal year, as well as high demand for the bank's products and services for the rest of the year. On this basis, the Management Board today deducted an earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2021 from the current business planning. Based on current knowledge, the bank expects earnings before taxes (EBT*) as a key performance indicator to be EUR 16,4 million. In 2019, EBT was EUR 3.6 million and for 2020 EBT (preliminary) was expected to be EUR 1.8 million. Dr. Bernhard Fuhrmann

Management Board



Frank Otten

Management Board

