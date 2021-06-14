 
Rite Aid Promotes Andre Persaud to Chief Retail Officer

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced that Andre Persaud has been named chief retail officer. Persaud was appointed executive vice president, retail for Rite Aid in February 2020 and assumed responsibility for orchestrating new in-store experiences and retail operations processes in line with the company’s RxEvolution strategy.

“Andre has not only proven an effective leader for our retail organization, but also provides a strategic and steady leadership voice in times of crisis and change,” said Heyward Donigan, president and CEO, Rite Aid. “During a challenging year, Andre led the development and implementation of new, elevated operations brand standards that align the in-store customer experience with our whole health focus.”

Since joining Rite Aid, Persaud has overseen the company’s inventory and supply chain management, field team management, store operations, asset protection, and facility maintenance and repairs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Persaud managed the development of procedures and protocols that created a clean, safe environment for both customers and associates.

“Andre’s background in pharmacy and retail have made him an invaluable asset to Rite Aid,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “Andre’s commitment to enhancing Rite Aid’s retail experience has been and will continue to be a differentiator for our company as we continue to execute our RxEvolution strategy.”

A recipient of the National Diversity Council’s 2021 Leadership Excellence Award, Persaud is an accomplished senior executive with more than 25 years of retail experience across varied channels and formats for public and private-equity owned companies in both the U.S. and Canada. Persaud has served on the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Board of Directors and as a board advisor for Profitect, an AI and prescriptive analytics company.

He holds both a bachelor of pharmacy degree and an MBA from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

