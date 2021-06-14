 
Regis Corporation Appoints Michael Mansbach to Its Board of Directors

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating technology-enabled hair salons, today announces the appointment of Michael Mansbach to its Board of Directors, effective June 14, 2021.

Mr. Mansbach is the former president of MINDBODY, Inc., a technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness services industries, which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Prior to that he was president of Blue Jeans Network, Inc., a cloud-based video communications company. Mr. Mansbach served as CEO of PunchTab, an engagement and insights platform that Walmart Labs acquired in 2015. He also held several senior management roles at Citrix during his near decade tenure with the business mobility and security software firm.

Felipe Athayde, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am thrilled Mike is joining the Regis Board of Directors to help lead the next chapter of our digital transformation. As a tech industry veteran, he brings a depth of expertise in connecting digitally with customers, which I am confident will help enhance the overall guest experience for our Regis brands. Mike's extensive background in building enterprise value, product strategy and marketing and creating global scale will complement our existing board’s contributions to our Opensalon Pro platform and beyond. He will make an excellent addition to the Technology Committee as we continue to execute our technology roadmap.”

Mr. Mansbach added, “It is an honor and joy to get to work alongside Felipe and the Regis Board on extending the value of what technology can do for Regis’ terrific brands and their guests.”

Mr. Mansbach provides executive consulting services as the founder of Granite Stairway Advisors, LLC, and co-founder and partner of Apex Perspectives, LLC. He currently serves as a Director for ProductPlan, a cloud-based product roadmap company. He lives in California with his wife and two sons.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is the world’s largest and leading hair salon company. As of March 31, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 6,221 worldwide locations. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, Roosters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

