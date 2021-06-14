 
checkAd

Aurinia Announces Addition of Dr. Brinda Balakrishnan to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 12:05  |  31   |   |   

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company) announced today the appointment of Dr. Brinda Balakrishnan, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors effective June 14, 2021. Dr. Balakrishnan is Group Vice President, Corporate and Business Development of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (“BioMarin”), a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. At BioMarin, Dr. Balakrishnan leads initiatives on corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, partnering and licensing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005185/en/

Dr. Brinda Balakrishnan, newly appointed Director to the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Brinda Balakrishnan, newly appointed Director to the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

“On behalf of the entire Company, it is an honor to welcome Dr. Balakrishnan to Aurinia’s Board of Directors,” commented Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “With her rich experience in medicine, biotech business development and the rare disease space, we are eager to leverage her input and insights as we continue in our mission to support and better treat people suffering with rare, autoimmune diseases, including lupus nephritis.”

“I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Aurinia,” said Dr. Balakrishnan. “The Company is at an exciting moment in its evolution, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team as Aurinia continues on its mission to serve people suffering from debilitating autoimmune diseases.”

Dr. Balakrishnan has been at BioMarin since 2016. Prior to joining BioMarin, Dr. Balakrishnan was the co-founder and Vice President of corporate strategy and product development at Vision Medicines, Inc., a start-up focused on developing treatments for rare ophthalmic diseases. Before Vision Medicines, she spent two years as a consultant at McKinsey & Company in the healthcare practice, serving clients across small biotech, large pharma, and healthcare provider groups on topics related to corporate strategy, corporate and business development, and operations. Prior to McKinsey, Dr. Balakrishnan was in business development at Genzyme.

Dr. Balakrishnan earned a B.S. degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in chemical engineering and a Ph.D. from MIT in biomedical engineering and chemical engineering. She also earned her M.D. degree from Harvard Medical School and conducted her medical training in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, a Harvard hospital.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion und Einschätzungen zu Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurinia Announces Addition of Dr. Brinda Balakrishnan to the Board of Directors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company) announced today the appointment of Dr. Brinda Balakrishnan, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors effective June 14, 2021. Dr. Balakrishnan is Group Vice …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021
New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity ...
NICE Actimize Named “Best Compliance” Technology Provider by 2021 WealthBriefing European ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Aurinia Announces Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting
07.06.21
Aurinia Announces Additional Analysis of its AURORA 1 Phase 3 Study Data Presented at ERA-EDTA 2021 Congress
27.05.21
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
20.05.21
Aurinia To Present Supportive AURORA 2 Continuation Study Interim Analysis Demonstrating Long-Term Safety & Efficacy of LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) in Subjects with Lupus Nephritis