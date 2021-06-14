TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTC: BHLL) is pleased to announce the achievement of a key milestone in its efforts to increase its U.S. trading liquidity: as of today, its listing on OTC Markets under symbol BHLL is no longer subject to ‘caveat emptor’ classification as a result of clearance by FINRA and OTC Markets, following extensive regulatory review. As a result, an active market now exists for the Company’s shares in the U.S., with bid and ask quotes permitted and available, and availability for U.S. trading without restrictions on a wide variety of brokerage platforms.

Prior to June 2021, and related to regulatory compliance issues in the 2011-2012 period under previous management, board and shareholders, the Company’s shares had traded in the ‘Grey Market’, where no bid or ask quotes are available, and trading is restricted on many brokerage platforms. See the ‘Background’ section below for more detail. This had effectively resulted in the inability of the vast majority of investors to trade the Company’s shares in the U.S. for the last nine years, which the Company believes has been a primary contributor to its low level of trading liquidity.

As a logical next step, the Company has submitted an application for an upgrade to the OTCQB, which it believes will further increase U.S. trading liquidity and benefit investors.

Sam Ash CEO stated, “We are delighted to achieve this key milestone, which not only immediately improves market trading access for our investors, but directly addresses concerns expressed by existing and potential new investors regarding historic issues that preceded the current management and Board. We look forward to working with OTC Markets over the coming weeks on our OTCQB application, as the next step in continuing to mature the company.”

BACKGROUND

In March 2021, the Company engaged B. Riley, a leading U.S. brokerage firm, as its exclusive capital markets advisor with respect to its U.S. share listing under symbol BHLL on OTC Markets. After a period of comprehensive due diligence which included an examination of the Company’s public filings, governance, shareholder register, and all legal and other documentation pertaining to its ‘caveat emptor’ status, B. Riley filed a Form 211 with FINRA in which it proposed to act as a market maker for the Company’s shares in the U.S. and attested to its belief that the Company’s U.S. listing was in full compliance with requirements prescribed by FINRA. On May 26, 2021, following extensive review, the Form 211 was cleared.