 
checkAd

Bunker Hill Achieves Key Milestone to Increase U.S. Trading Liquidity Caveat Emptor Status Lifted, OTCQB Upgrade Underway

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 12:00  |  50   |   |   

Sam Ash, CEO and David Wiens, CFO to host Live Interactive Virtual Investor Event on
Wednesday, June 16 @ 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT. Investors are invited to register for this event at: LINK

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTC: BHLL) is pleased to announce the achievement of a key milestone in its efforts to increase its U.S. trading liquidity: as of today, its listing on OTC Markets under symbol BHLL is no longer subject to ‘caveat emptor’ classification as a result of clearance by FINRA and OTC Markets, following extensive regulatory review. As a result, an active market now exists for the Company’s shares in the U.S., with bid and ask quotes permitted and available, and availability for U.S. trading without restrictions on a wide variety of brokerage platforms.

Prior to June 2021, and related to regulatory compliance issues in the 2011-2012 period under previous management, board and shareholders, the Company’s shares had traded in the ‘Grey Market’, where no bid or ask quotes are available, and trading is restricted on many brokerage platforms. See the ‘Background’ section below for more detail. This had effectively resulted in the inability of the vast majority of investors to trade the Company’s shares in the U.S. for the last nine years, which the Company believes has been a primary contributor to its low level of trading liquidity.  

As a logical next step, the Company has submitted an application for an upgrade to the OTCQB, which it believes will further increase U.S. trading liquidity and benefit investors.

Sam Ash CEO stated, “We are delighted to achieve this key milestone, which not only immediately improves market trading access for our investors, but directly addresses concerns expressed by existing and potential new investors regarding historic issues that preceded the current management and Board. We look forward to working with OTC Markets over the coming weeks on our OTCQB application, as the next step in continuing to mature the company.”

BACKGROUND

In March 2021, the Company engaged B. Riley, a leading U.S. brokerage firm, as its exclusive capital markets advisor with respect to its U.S. share listing under symbol BHLL on OTC Markets. After a period of comprehensive due diligence which included an examination of the Company’s public filings, governance, shareholder register, and all legal and other documentation pertaining to its ‘caveat emptor’ status, B. Riley filed a Form 211 with FINRA in which it proposed to act as a market maker for the Company’s shares in the U.S. and attested to its belief that the Company’s U.S. listing was in full compliance with requirements prescribed by FINRA. On May 26, 2021, following extensive review, the Form 211 was cleared.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bunker Hill Achieves Key Milestone to Increase U.S. Trading Liquidity Caveat Emptor Status Lifted, OTCQB Upgrade Underway Sam Ash, CEO and David Wiens, CFO to host Live Interactive Virtual Investor Event onWednesday, June 16 @ 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT. Investors are invited to register for this event at: LINK TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bunker Hill …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board