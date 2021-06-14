 
Proofpoint Announces Cancellation of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Pending Acquisition by Thoma Bravo to be Scheduled for Later Date

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced its Board of Directors has cancelled the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for June 15, 2021.

This follows the previously announced definitive agreement, pursuant to which Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, will acquire Proofpoint in an all-cash transaction that values Proofpoint at approximately $12.3 billion. Proofpoint expects that the current members of its Board of Directors will continue as directors until the completion of the merger.

Proofpoint will publicly announce the date and time of the Special Meeting of Stockholders to vote upon the merger agreement once it is determined by Proofpoint’s Board of Directors. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2021, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

The transaction remains on track to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Proofpoint shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the transaction, Proofpoint common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

About Proofpoint, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Important Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction between Proofpoint, Inc. (“Proofpoint”) and Thoma Bravo, L.P. (“Thoma Bravo”), Proofpoint will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”), the definitive version of which will be sent or provided to Proofpoint stockholders. Proofpoint may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document which Proofpoint may file with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement (when it is available) and other documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC by Proofpoint through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, Proofpoint’s investor relations website at https://investors.proofpoint.com or by contacting the Proofpoint investor relations department at the following:

