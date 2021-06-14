Proofpoint Announces Cancellation of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

This follows the previously announced definitive agreement, pursuant to which Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, will acquire Proofpoint in an all-cash transaction that values Proofpoint at approximately $12.3 billion. Proofpoint expects that the current members of its Board of Directors will continue as directors until the completion of the merger.

Proofpoint will publicly announce the date and time of the Special Meeting of Stockholders to vote upon the merger agreement once it is determined by Proofpoint’s Board of Directors. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2021, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

The transaction remains on track to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Proofpoint shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the transaction, Proofpoint common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

