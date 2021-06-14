 
checkAd

The 2nd China-CEEC Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair closed successfully (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.06.2021, 12:30  |  58   |   |   

Ningbo, China (ots) - Insisting on the theme of "Fostering a New Development
Paradigm, Sharing a Win-Win Opportunity," the Second China-Central and Eastern
European Countries (CEEC) Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair,
co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the People's Government of
Zhejiang Province, and jointly undertaken by the People's Government of Ningbo,
Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce and the Trade Development Bureau of
the Ministry of Commerce, concluded in Ningbo of East China's Zhejiang Province
on June 11.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the expo, and Vice
Premier Hu Chunhua delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Serbia and Czech
Republic are the expo's countries of honor. Affected by the pandemic,
international VIPs attended the forum in two forms: online speeches by
dignitaries + offline visits by envoys. Two presidents and six deputy
premiers/ministers from the countries of honor gave online speeches, expressing
wishes of expanding friendly exchanges with China and firmly supporting
China-CEEC cooperation. Representatives from 52 countries (incl. 13 from Central
and Eastern European Countries) attended the expo, among them 32 are ambassadors
(4 from Central and Eastern European Countries).

The total floor area of the exhibition is 200,000 square meters, nearly 90,000
square meters larger than that of the first edition. And special exhibition
areas for domestic and foreign trade integration, overseas shopping for foreign
goods, and Zhejiang digital trade were first built in the expo. The 3,000-strong
booths attracted 2,041 exhibitors and 7,468 professional buyers during the expo.
China's central enterprises and famous enterprises including China Road and
Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and BGI, as well as CEEC's global brands like Gorenje
and Tescoma, participated in the exhibition. In addition to CEEC's special
agricultural and sideline products, the exhibits were also from machinery and
electronics, life and health and other five categories. Czech top kitchenware
and PETROF piano and other upscale brands made a debut at the expo. Slovenian
Pipistrel Aircraft, Polish yachts, Romanian high-end RVs, China-Czech
cooperation product Wanfeng helicopters, MGI Fire Eye Laboratory, Huawei's
latest AI products and other high-end, sophisticated and cutting-edge products
were also unveiled to visitors.

During the expo, a total of 10.78 billion yuan of intentional purchase were made
(incl. 7.46 billion yuan with CEEC), and 97 two-way investment projects worthy
of $18.21 billion were signed. China-CEEC Public Health Industry Alliance,
Zhejiang-CEEC Educational Think Tank Alliance and other organizations were
established. China (Ningbo)-CEEC Humanities Exchange Demonstration Base, Serbia
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ningbo Representative Office, China (Zhejiang)
Pilot Free Trade Zone CEEC Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Base were
officially inaugurated. The CEEC Education Exchange Website and the "Yixinou
Digital Service Platform" were launched. CEEC Cuisine and "Poetic and
picturesque Zhejiang-Thousands of Delicacies of A Hundred Counties " showcased a
great brand effect, attracting more than 60,000 visitors within three days.

A total of 17 institutional platforms including China-CEEC Working Group on
Animal and Plant Sanitary and Quarantine Measures, China-CEEC E-Commerce
Cooperation Dialogue Mechanism, China-CEEC Trade Index, and "Qiaolian
International" digital trade platform(ceecexpo.com/) have settled down in
Ningbo, which will boost the city to become a host for the most concentrated
institutional activities of China-CEEC cooperation.

Pressekontakt:

Contact: He Jian
Tel.: 0086574-89387195
E-mail: mailto:hej@cceecexpo.org

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134992/4940705
OTS: China-CEEC Expo



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The 2nd China-CEEC Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair closed successfully (FOTO) Insisting on the theme of "Fostering a New Development Paradigm, Sharing a Win-Win Opportunity," the Second China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair, co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Die Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft Grüner Fisher Investments und ihre Ansichten zu ETFs ...
Coller Capital: Bei drei Vierteln aller institutionellen Private-Equity-Investoren werden der Klimawandel und die ...
Eon-Chef Birnbaum: Staat sollte Grünstrom billiger machen
Fokus Klima: Erste Produkte mit ausgeglichener CO2-Bilanz bei Kaufland (FOTO)
Neuer Schlauch von Tubolito verspricht das Ende platter Reifen.
Standard Systeme GmbH erklärt: Forderungsmanagement im Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen mit Saldaris optimal gestalten
6 Jahre CLARK: Auf dem Weg zum größten Versicherungsmakler in Deutschland (FOTO)
Lösungen für Verpackungsmaschinen machen mit der drahtlosen IO-Link-Kommunikation von ...
Erzeugerpreise pflanzlicher Produkte: +11,5 % im April 2021 durch anhaltend hohe Nachfrage / Preise für tierische Erzeugnisse nach ...
The 2nd China-CEEC Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair closed successfully (FOTO)
Titel
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
Heidelberg erwartet profitables Wachstum in 2021/22 und in den Folgejahren (FOTO)
SKODA präsentiert beim GREENTECH-Festival den ENYAQ iV SPORTLINE 80x erstmals in Deutschland ...
Pressemitteilung des Bundesverbandes der Geldwäschebeauftragten (BVGB) zur Verabschiedung des ...
Grüner Fisher Investments über Goldanlagen: Was Anleger beachten sollten
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
freetogo - die Corona-Test-App, bequem von zu Hause testen! / Studierende der Universität ...
Nachhaltigkeits-Experte Dr. Andreas Rickert zum Co-CEO der NIXDORF Kapital AG berufen
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Einberufung zur ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Insolvenzen in Deutschland: Der Schein trügt, mehr Pleiten in der Pipeline
Starke Series-B-Finanzierungsrunde trotz Pandemie: Kuratierter Marktplatz Ankorstore erhällt $100 Millionen zur Unterstützung des ...
Gold rund um die Uhr
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:45 Uhr
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Change in Date of Annual Meeting
13:45 Uhr
Harrow Health Announces Offering of $17.5 Million of 8.625% Senior Notes Due 2026 and “BB” Rating from Egan-Jones
13:45 Uhr
Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes Its Exploration Team to the Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern British Columbia
13:45 Uhr
LexaGene Closes Sale to Alpine Veterinary Hospital
13:44 Uhr
Lumen Media Transformation bringt Live- und On-Demand-Video von der Kamera zur Edge
13:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay verkündet Partnerschaft mit Contis und erhält Genehmigung durch VISA. NAGA Group initiiert die Lizenzierung ihres Kryptogeschäfts (deutsch)
13:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay announces its payments arm with the launch of NAGA Pay with VISA and in partnership with Contis. NAGA Group initiated to license it's cryptocurrency division
13:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay verkündet Partnerschaft mit Contis und erhält Genehmigung durch VISA. NAGA Group initiiert die Lizenzierung ihres Kryptogeschäfts
13:42 Uhr
Deutsche Anleihen: Zur Kasse gefallen - Umlaufrendite minus 0,32 Prozent
13:41 Uhr
Kreise: Nato bereitet sich auf stärkere Auseinandersetzung mit China vor