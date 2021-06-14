The 2nd China-CEEC Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair closed successfully (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.06.2021, 12:30 | 58 | 0 |
Ningbo, China (ots) - Insisting on the theme of "Fostering a New Development
Paradigm, Sharing a Win-Win Opportunity," the Second China-Central and Eastern
European Countries (CEEC) Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair,
co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the People's Government of
Zhejiang Province, and jointly undertaken by the People's Government of Ningbo,
Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce and the Trade Development Bureau of
the Ministry of Commerce, concluded in Ningbo of East China's Zhejiang Province
on June 11.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the expo, and Vice
Premier Hu Chunhua delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Serbia and Czech
Republic are the expo's countries of honor. Affected by the pandemic,
international VIPs attended the forum in two forms: online speeches by
dignitaries + offline visits by envoys. Two presidents and six deputy
premiers/ministers from the countries of honor gave online speeches, expressing
wishes of expanding friendly exchanges with China and firmly supporting
China-CEEC cooperation. Representatives from 52 countries (incl. 13 from Central
and Eastern European Countries) attended the expo, among them 32 are ambassadors
(4 from Central and Eastern European Countries).
Paradigm, Sharing a Win-Win Opportunity," the Second China-Central and Eastern
European Countries (CEEC) Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair,
co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the People's Government of
Zhejiang Province, and jointly undertaken by the People's Government of Ningbo,
Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce and the Trade Development Bureau of
the Ministry of Commerce, concluded in Ningbo of East China's Zhejiang Province
on June 11.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the expo, and Vice
Premier Hu Chunhua delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Serbia and Czech
Republic are the expo's countries of honor. Affected by the pandemic,
international VIPs attended the forum in two forms: online speeches by
dignitaries + offline visits by envoys. Two presidents and six deputy
premiers/ministers from the countries of honor gave online speeches, expressing
wishes of expanding friendly exchanges with China and firmly supporting
China-CEEC cooperation. Representatives from 52 countries (incl. 13 from Central
and Eastern European Countries) attended the expo, among them 32 are ambassadors
(4 from Central and Eastern European Countries).
The total floor area of the exhibition is 200,000 square meters, nearly 90,000
square meters larger than that of the first edition. And special exhibition
areas for domestic and foreign trade integration, overseas shopping for foreign
goods, and Zhejiang digital trade were first built in the expo. The 3,000-strong
booths attracted 2,041 exhibitors and 7,468 professional buyers during the expo.
China's central enterprises and famous enterprises including China Road and
Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and BGI, as well as CEEC's global brands like Gorenje
and Tescoma, participated in the exhibition. In addition to CEEC's special
agricultural and sideline products, the exhibits were also from machinery and
electronics, life and health and other five categories. Czech top kitchenware
and PETROF piano and other upscale brands made a debut at the expo. Slovenian
Pipistrel Aircraft, Polish yachts, Romanian high-end RVs, China-Czech
cooperation product Wanfeng helicopters, MGI Fire Eye Laboratory, Huawei's
latest AI products and other high-end, sophisticated and cutting-edge products
were also unveiled to visitors.
During the expo, a total of 10.78 billion yuan of intentional purchase were made
(incl. 7.46 billion yuan with CEEC), and 97 two-way investment projects worthy
of $18.21 billion were signed. China-CEEC Public Health Industry Alliance,
Zhejiang-CEEC Educational Think Tank Alliance and other organizations were
established. China (Ningbo)-CEEC Humanities Exchange Demonstration Base, Serbia
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ningbo Representative Office, China (Zhejiang)
Pilot Free Trade Zone CEEC Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Base were
officially inaugurated. The CEEC Education Exchange Website and the "Yixinou
Digital Service Platform" were launched. CEEC Cuisine and "Poetic and
picturesque Zhejiang-Thousands of Delicacies of A Hundred Counties " showcased a
great brand effect, attracting more than 60,000 visitors within three days.
A total of 17 institutional platforms including China-CEEC Working Group on
Animal and Plant Sanitary and Quarantine Measures, China-CEEC E-Commerce
Cooperation Dialogue Mechanism, China-CEEC Trade Index, and "Qiaolian
International" digital trade platform(ceecexpo.com/) have settled down in
Ningbo, which will boost the city to become a host for the most concentrated
institutional activities of China-CEEC cooperation.
Pressekontakt:
Contact: He Jian
Tel.: 0086574-89387195
E-mail: mailto:hej@cceecexpo.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134992/4940705
OTS: China-CEEC Expo
square meters larger than that of the first edition. And special exhibition
areas for domestic and foreign trade integration, overseas shopping for foreign
goods, and Zhejiang digital trade were first built in the expo. The 3,000-strong
booths attracted 2,041 exhibitors and 7,468 professional buyers during the expo.
China's central enterprises and famous enterprises including China Road and
Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and BGI, as well as CEEC's global brands like Gorenje
and Tescoma, participated in the exhibition. In addition to CEEC's special
agricultural and sideline products, the exhibits were also from machinery and
electronics, life and health and other five categories. Czech top kitchenware
and PETROF piano and other upscale brands made a debut at the expo. Slovenian
Pipistrel Aircraft, Polish yachts, Romanian high-end RVs, China-Czech
cooperation product Wanfeng helicopters, MGI Fire Eye Laboratory, Huawei's
latest AI products and other high-end, sophisticated and cutting-edge products
were also unveiled to visitors.
During the expo, a total of 10.78 billion yuan of intentional purchase were made
(incl. 7.46 billion yuan with CEEC), and 97 two-way investment projects worthy
of $18.21 billion were signed. China-CEEC Public Health Industry Alliance,
Zhejiang-CEEC Educational Think Tank Alliance and other organizations were
established. China (Ningbo)-CEEC Humanities Exchange Demonstration Base, Serbia
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ningbo Representative Office, China (Zhejiang)
Pilot Free Trade Zone CEEC Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Base were
officially inaugurated. The CEEC Education Exchange Website and the "Yixinou
Digital Service Platform" were launched. CEEC Cuisine and "Poetic and
picturesque Zhejiang-Thousands of Delicacies of A Hundred Counties " showcased a
great brand effect, attracting more than 60,000 visitors within three days.
A total of 17 institutional platforms including China-CEEC Working Group on
Animal and Plant Sanitary and Quarantine Measures, China-CEEC E-Commerce
Cooperation Dialogue Mechanism, China-CEEC Trade Index, and "Qiaolian
International" digital trade platform(ceecexpo.com/) have settled down in
Ningbo, which will boost the city to become a host for the most concentrated
institutional activities of China-CEEC cooperation.
Pressekontakt:
Contact: He Jian
Tel.: 0086574-89387195
E-mail: mailto:hej@cceecexpo.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134992/4940705
OTS: China-CEEC Expo
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0