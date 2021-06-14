The 2nd China-CEEC Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair closed successfully (FOTO)

Ningbo, China (ots) - Insisting on the theme of "Fostering a New Development

Paradigm, Sharing a Win-Win Opportunity," the Second China-Central and Eastern

European Countries (CEEC) Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair,

co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the People's Government of

Zhejiang Province, and jointly undertaken by the People's Government of Ningbo,

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce and the Trade Development Bureau of

the Ministry of Commerce, concluded in Ningbo of East China's Zhejiang Province

on June 11.



Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the expo, and Vice

Premier Hu Chunhua delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Serbia and Czech

Republic are the expo's countries of honor. Affected by the pandemic,

international VIPs attended the forum in two forms: online speeches by

dignitaries + offline visits by envoys. Two presidents and six deputy

premiers/ministers from the countries of honor gave online speeches, expressing

wishes of expanding friendly exchanges with China and firmly supporting

China-CEEC cooperation. Representatives from 52 countries (incl. 13 from Central

and Eastern European Countries) attended the expo, among them 32 are ambassadors

(4 from Central and Eastern European Countries).







The total floor area of the exhibition is 200,000 square meters, nearly 90,000

areas for domestic and foreign trade integration, overseas shopping for foreign

goods, and Zhejiang digital trade were first built in the expo. The 3,000-strong

booths attracted 2,041 exhibitors and 7,468 professional buyers during the expo.

China's central enterprises and famous enterprises including China Road and

Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and BGI, as well as CEEC's global brands like Gorenje

and Tescoma, participated in the exhibition. In addition to CEEC's special

agricultural and sideline products, the exhibits were also from machinery and

electronics, life and health and other five categories. Czech top kitchenware

and PETROF piano and other upscale brands made a debut at the expo. Slovenian

Pipistrel Aircraft, Polish yachts, Romanian high-end RVs, China-Czech

cooperation product Wanfeng helicopters, MGI Fire Eye Laboratory, Huawei's

latest AI products and other high-end, sophisticated and cutting-edge products

were also unveiled to visitors.



During the expo, a total of 10.78 billion yuan of intentional purchase were made

(incl. 7.46 billion yuan with CEEC), and 97 two-way investment projects worthy

of $18.21 billion were signed. China-CEEC Public Health Industry Alliance,

Zhejiang-CEEC Educational Think Tank Alliance and other organizations were

established. China (Ningbo)-CEEC Humanities Exchange Demonstration Base, Serbia

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ningbo Representative Office, China (Zhejiang)

Pilot Free Trade Zone CEEC Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Base were

officially inaugurated. The CEEC Education Exchange Website and the "Yixinou

Digital Service Platform" were launched. CEEC Cuisine and "Poetic and

picturesque Zhejiang-Thousands of Delicacies of A Hundred Counties " showcased a

great brand effect, attracting more than 60,000 visitors within three days.



A total of 17 institutional platforms including China-CEEC Working Group on

Animal and Plant Sanitary and Quarantine Measures, China-CEEC E-Commerce

Cooperation Dialogue Mechanism, China-CEEC Trade Index, and "Qiaolian

International" digital trade platform(ceecexpo.com/) have settled down in

Ningbo, which will boost the city to become a host for the most concentrated

institutional activities of China-CEEC cooperation.



