Finance in Motion facilitates EUR 760 million in new investments for sustainable development in emerging markets in 2020

Frankfurt, 14 June 2021 - Finance in Motion, one of the world's leading impact asset managers, has released its annual Impact Investment Report. Entitled "Investing in Resilience," the publication details how, through the funds it advises and manages, the company directed EUR 760 million in new investments toward sustainable development in 2020 - the highest yet in one year for the seasoned impact asset manager. Over 400 technical assistance interventions accompanied these financial activities to strengthen their impact and help investees tackle operational challenges, especially in response to the coronavirus crisis.



Finance in Motion advises or manages various impact funds dedicated exclusively to sustainable development in emerging markets. The funds channel investments toward topics such as climate action, biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of natural resources, and entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. Particularly in light of the global disruption brought about by the pandemic, the funds in 2020 focused on maintaining or accelerating crucial financing and technical assistance to these areas. For example, financing for local businesses resulted in the support of 114,000 jobs, while investments into green energy and energy efficiency measures in 2020 contributed to saving CO 2 emissions at a rate of 971,000 tons each year. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



