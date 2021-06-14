NICE Actimize Named “Best Compliance” Technology Provider by 2021 WealthBriefing European Awards

As judged by an expert panel drawn from the wealth management industry and members of its editorial team, NICE Actimize emerged as the 2021 Compliance Winner in supporting wealth advisors and asset managers through the successful implementation of its anti-money laundering and holistic surveillance solutions offerings. NICE Actimize has successfully applied cloud, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to solving the Wealth Management market segment’s critical needs.

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, was named “Best Compliance” technology solutions provider by WealthBriefing European Awards 2021 . Sponsored by WealthBriefing, a publication of Clearview Financial Media and a leading global provider of business intelligence in the private banking and wealth management space, the program rewards achievement, top class performance, and innovation.

NICE Actimize provides a complete set of end-to-end financial crime and compliance solutions for wealth management organizations, offering a full range of capabilities that include KYC/CDD, transaction monitoring, and sanctions screening, in addition to the industry’s broadest range of trade and communications surveillance solutions in support of wealth advisors.

“By automating onboarding through oversight and supervision of KYC, and ongoing monitoring of account activity, our anti-money laundering and surveillance solutions protect customers’ accounts and firms' reputations while cutting down on resource drain and operational cost,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “We thank the expert panel of judges for their acknowledgment of our Wealth Management solutions.”

A market leader in Anti-Money Laundering, NICE Actimize continues to make significant investments across its integrated AML suite, with a focus on further incorporating artificial intelligence into all coverage areas so customers achieve the true benefits of machine learning and intelligent automation which include better detection, more efficient operations and reduced cost of compliance. NICE Actimize’s Autonomous Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Suite, powered by X-Sight AI, consists of Suspicious Activity Monitoring, KYC-Customer Due Diligence, CTR Processing and Automation, and WL-X Risk Screening.