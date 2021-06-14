 
BiomX Presents Preclinical Results With BX005 for Atopic Dermatitis at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis 2021 Virtual Conference and the International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 12:30  |  34   |   |   

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that preclinical results with BX005 in atopic dermatitis were presented at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (“RAD”) 2021 Virtual Conference and will also be presented at the upcoming International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages. RAD occurred on June 13, 2021 and the International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages will occur on June 17-18, 2021.

“The encouraging preclinical results of our topical phage cocktail candidate, BX005, support its potential to provide an improved safe and efficacious treatment option for atopic dermatitis patients, particularly children,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “In vitro results with BX005 demonstrated a broad host range and efficient eradication of Staphylococcus aureus strains with no mutants arising after 24 hours, versus untreated strains showing normal growth. We look forward to providing safety and efficacy Phase 2 results in the first half of 2022 with BX005, which is designed to target Staphylococcus aureus, a bacteria associated with the exacerbation of inflammation in atopic dermatitis.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Development of a Bacteriophage Cocktail Targeting Staphylococcus aureus to Treat Atopic Dermatitis
Conference: Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis 2021 Virtual Conference
Session Title: Poster Viewing
Session Date & Time: Sunday, June 13 at 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM ET

Presentation Title: Broad Host Range Bacteriophage Cocktail for Reduction of Staphylococcus aureus as Potential Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis
Conference: International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages
Session Title: Medical and Health Science Research
Session Date & Time: Thursday, June 17 at 12:00 PM BST

The BX005 poster is available on the RAD Conference website as well as under the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com. The BX005 presentation will be available live on the International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages website on June 17th at 12:00 PM BST.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains express or implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when BiomX discusses , the design, aim, expected timing and results of its preclinical and clinical trials and studies, as well as its pipeline and the potential of its product candidates, BiomX is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of BiomX control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in BiomX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021 and additional disclosures BiomX makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law BiomX expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.




