BiomX Presents Preclinical Results With BX005 for Atopic Dermatitis at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis 2021 Virtual Conference and the International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages

“The encouraging preclinical results of our topical phage cocktail candidate, BX005, support its potential to provide an improved safe and efficacious treatment option for atopic dermatitis patients, particularly children,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “ In vitro results with BX005 demonstrated a broad host range and efficient eradication of Staphylococcus aureus strains with no mutants arising after 24 hours, versus untreated strains showing normal growth. We look forward to providing safety and efficacy Phase 2 results in the first half of 2022 with BX005, which is designed to target Staphylococcus aureus , a bacteria associated with the exacerbation of inflammation in atopic dermatitis.”

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that preclinical results with BX005 in atopic dermatitis were presented at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (“RAD”) 2021 Virtual Conference and will also be presented at the upcoming International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages. RAD occurred on June 13, 2021 and the International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages will occur on June 17-18, 2021.

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Development of a Bacteriophage Cocktail Targeting Staphylococcus aureus to Treat Atopic Dermatitis

Conference: Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis 2021 Virtual Conference

Session Title: Poster Viewing

Session Date & Time: Sunday, June 13 at 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM ET

Presentation Title: Broad Host Range Bacteriophage Cocktail for Reduction of Staphylococcus aureus as Potential Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis

Conference: International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages

Session Title: Medical and Health Science Research

Session Date & Time: Thursday, June 17 at 12:00 PM BST

The BX005 poster is available on the RAD Conference website as well as under the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com. The BX005 presentation will be available live on the International Conference on Phage Therapy and Bacteriophages website on June 17th at 12:00 PM BST.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

