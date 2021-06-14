 
Africa Energy Week 2021, Taking Place in Cape Town; Will Focus on Investment, Oil and Gas, Renewables and Energy Transition

Autor: Accesswire
- The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org) is set to host the first-ever African Energy Week (AEW) in Cape Town on 9th - 12th November 2021.- Replacing Africa Oil Week, the four-day interactive conference seeks to unite industry …

- The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org) is set to host the first-ever African Energy Week (AEW) in Cape Town on 9th - 12th November 2021.

- Replacing Africa Oil Week, the four-day interactive conference seeks to unite industry stakeholders, international speakers and movers and shakers from the African oil and gas sector.

- The conference comprises high-class networking events, innovative exhibitions, and one-on-one private meetings, with a golf tournament on the final day, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for stakeholders interested in the growth and success of the African energy sector.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is excited to announce the official launch of African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, taking place in Cape Town on 9th - 12th November 2021. AEW 2021 will showcase the first-ever African Energy Village, an interactive exhibition and networking event that seeks to unite African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and development, and promote Africa as the destination for African-focused events.

Foto: Accesswire

Commencing with a three-day conference and ending with a golf tournament on 12th November, the event's primary focus is to define and promote the African energy agenda through development, deal-making, and private sector participation. Key topics include making energy poverty history before 2030 and the future of the African oil and gas industry; African upstream, midstream and downstream opportunities; African oil, gas and finance in the face of the energy transition - highlighting African financing institutions such as the African Development Bank, the African Export-Import Bank, the African Financing Corporation, Africa50, the Industrial Development Corporation and the Development Bank of Central African States; local content; women in energy and making African energy competitive for investment into a decarbonized Africa.

Additionally, the conference will address the role of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the International Energy Agency (IEC), the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), the International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC), and the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Africa. By opening the dialogue on Africa's gas miracle and its potential in markets including Senegal, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Algeria, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Congo-Brazzaville, and Angola - as well as small-scale Liquified Natural Gas, intra-African trade and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement - the conference represents the ideal networking and deal-making platform for all African energy stakeholders.

