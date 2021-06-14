 
checkAd

Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 12:48  |  65   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today introduced the next generation of its Velabit sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. Equipped with Velodyne's breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA), the Velabit delivers on what Velodyne customers asked for - an ultra-wide field of view (FoV) and higher resolution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005080/en/

Velodyne Lidar introduced the next generation of its Velabit sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Velodyne Lidar introduced the next generation of its Velabit sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

The solid-state Velabit sensor now has a simultaneously achievable maximum horizontal FoV of 90° and maximum vertical FOV of 70°, approximately three times more points per second than the previous model. The next generation Velabit takes all of Velodyne's learnings to offer a configurable and dynamic field of view and delivers a high-resolution zoom capability, all within a compact and lightweight sensor.

“With our next-generation Velabit, Velodyne continues to innovate with a sensor that has small size for sleek, stylish integration while delivering high-quality performance,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Our dedicated engineering team worked to bring our customers’ needs to life in under a year, highlighting our commitment to meeting market demands. And our goal is to not only meet market demands but transform lives globally. We believe this sensor will democratize lidar-based safety and autonomy across many different industries.”

Versatile Performance

This lightweight and versatile Velabit sensor features a small form factor and low power consumption to maximize battery life and vehicle range. The small size and low cost allow the sensor the unique ability to be utilized in multiple industries and for critical safety applications, such as:

  • Automotive and new mobility
  • Autonomous mobile robots
  • Industrial forklift and warehouse
  • Infrastructure and smart city
  • Sidewalk and last-mile delivery
  • UAV mapping and navigation

Engineered to be an optimal automotive-grade lidar solution for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, Velabit can fill sensing gaps, helping automakers achieve full coverage around a vehicle. The sensor enables robust perception coverage for ADAS features including Blind-Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Detection, and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB). Additionally, the wide vertical field of view makes this an ideal technology for near-field sensing and robotics applications.

Seite 1 von 4
Velodyne Lidar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today introduced the next generation of its Velabit sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. Equipped with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity ...
NICE Actimize Named “Best Compliance” Technology Provider by 2021 WealthBriefing European ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
David Hall Comments on the Election of Eric Singer to Velodyne Lidar’s Board of Directors Based on Preliminary Meeting Results
08.06.21
Velodyne Lidar wird Mitglied bei Russell 2000
08.06.21
Velodyne Lidar Set to Join Russell 2000
08.06.21
Seabed entscheidet sich für Sensoren von Velodyne Lidar für mobiles Kartierungssystem
07.06.21
Seabed Selects Velodyne Lidar Sensors for Mobile Mapping System
04.06.21
Drew Hamer von Velodyne Lidar wird als Finalist bei den Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards nominiert
04.06.21
David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Reiterates Call for Chairman Brad Culkin and CEO Anand Gopalan to Step Down
03.06.21
Velodyne Lidar’s Drew Hamer Named Finalist in Bay Area CFO of the Year Awards
02.06.21
Aufgrund der überwältigenden Nachfrage fügt Velodyne Lidar LIVE! neue Moderatoren und Episoden hinzu
01.06.21
Due to Overwhelming Demand, Velodyne Lidar LIVE! Adds New Host and Episodes