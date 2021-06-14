Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today introduced the next generation of its Velabit sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. Equipped with Velodyne's breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA), the Velabit delivers on what Velodyne customers asked for - an ultra-wide field of view (FoV) and higher resolution.

Velodyne Lidar introduced the next generation of its Velabit sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

The solid-state Velabit sensor now has a simultaneously achievable maximum horizontal FoV of 90° and maximum vertical FOV of 70°, approximately three times more points per second than the previous model. The next generation Velabit takes all of Velodyne's learnings to offer a configurable and dynamic field of view and delivers a high-resolution zoom capability, all within a compact and lightweight sensor.

“With our next-generation Velabit, Velodyne continues to innovate with a sensor that has small size for sleek, stylish integration while delivering high-quality performance,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Our dedicated engineering team worked to bring our customers’ needs to life in under a year, highlighting our commitment to meeting market demands. And our goal is to not only meet market demands but transform lives globally. We believe this sensor will democratize lidar-based safety and autonomy across many different industries.”

Versatile Performance

This lightweight and versatile Velabit sensor features a small form factor and low power consumption to maximize battery life and vehicle range. The small size and low cost allow the sensor the unique ability to be utilized in multiple industries and for critical safety applications, such as:

Automotive and new mobility

Autonomous mobile robots

Industrial forklift and warehouse

Infrastructure and smart city

Sidewalk and last-mile delivery

UAV mapping and navigation

Engineered to be an optimal automotive-grade lidar solution for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, Velabit can fill sensing gaps, helping automakers achieve full coverage around a vehicle. The sensor enables robust perception coverage for ADAS features including Blind-Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Detection, and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB). Additionally, the wide vertical field of view makes this an ideal technology for near-field sensing and robotics applications.