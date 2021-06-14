 
checkAd

Moody’s Highlights Its Commitment to Sustainability Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Today Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) released its inaugural Stakeholder Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) reports, which highlight its ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership by placing sustainability considerations at the core of its global business and operations.

The 2020 Stakeholder Sustainability Report details Moody’s focus on sustainability and its progress toward incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations across its products and corporate operations. Moody’s DE&I Report details new goals established to enhance diverse representation across its global workforce and highlights programs and partnerships created to advance DE&I in its workplace, communities and the wider business community.

“Sustainability is an integral part of who we are and how we operate at Moody’s,” said Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Stakeholder Sustainability and DE&I reports detail the many ways in which we are committed to driving positive change and ensuring that our business, capital markets and global communities become more inclusive, sustainable and resilient.”

Moody’s made significant progress on its environmental sustainability and DE&I commitments in 2020. This includes meeting or exceeding its annual climate commitments and recognition from CDP on its prestigious ‘A List’ for climate action and as a Supplier Engagement Leader. The company also formed Moody’s ESG Solutions Group to align its product and service offerings to meet the growing global demand for ESG capabilities. In addition, Moody’s advanced its support for women- and minority-owned businesses and was recognized as a Top 50 Company for Diversity, among other accolades.

View Moody’s other sustainability-related published reports in 2020: WEF Report, GRI Report, SASB Report and TCFD Report.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION
 Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Highlights Its Commitment to Sustainability Leadership Today Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) released its inaugural Stakeholder Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) reports, which highlight its ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership by placing sustainability considerations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021
New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
NICE Actimize Named “Best Compliance” Technology Provider by 2021 WealthBriefing European ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
Moody’s Analytics to Provide CMBS Cash Flow Data for Citi Velocity Platform
10.06.21
Moody’s startet die Videoreihe Moody’s Moments, die Einblicke in die Unternehmensstrategie bietet
10.06.21
Moody’s Launches Moody’s Moments Video Series Providing Insight into Corporate Strategy
02.06.21
Moody's wird in die „Fortune 500“-Liste aufgenommen
02.06.21
Moody’s Named to the Fortune 500
27.05.21
Moody’s Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences