Sunnova Prices Securitization of Residential Solar and Battery Systems

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), today announced the pricing of its latest securitization of leases and power purchases agreements.

“We are pleased to report the pricing of a ground-breaking securitization of third party owned (“TPO”) solar and storage assets,” said Robert Lane, Chief Financial Officer of Sunnova. “We were able to achieve our tightest spread over the interest rate benchmark to date for a TPO solar and storage asset securitization, reflecting the high-quality assets in the pool. Further, this is the solar sector’s first ever securitization re-financing collateral from a pre-existing securitization. Finally, we have structured this transaction to align the debt service of the assets more closely with their cash flows, which in turn allows us to bring more cash to the corporate level and bring us closer to our goal of issuing a bullet-maturity green bond.”

The single-tranche securitization consists of $319.0 million in A- (sf) rated 2.58% notes at a 76.4% advance rate, representing a spread to the benchmark swap rate of 140 bps. The A- rated notes carry a weighted average life of approximately 7.46 years through the Anticipated Repayment Date of April 30, 2031 and have a final maturity of April 28, 2056.

Advance rates are calculated relative to the securitization share of the aggregate discounted solar asset balance.

The notes are backed by a diverse portfolio of over 20,900 solar rooftop systems distributed across 18 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Northern Mariana Islands. The weighted average customer FICO score of the related customers at the time of origination is approximately 740. Sunnova intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the notes for the repayment of one or more currently existing financing arrangements of Sunnova’s subsidiaries, including the voluntary prepayment of all outstanding 4.94% Series 2017-1 Class A solar asset-backed notes, 6.00% Series 2017-1 Class B solar asset-backed notes and 8.00% Series 2017-1 solar asset-backed notes with a maturity date of September 2049 pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of April 19, 2017, among Helios Issuer, LLC, as issuer, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee, the payment of expenses related to the offering of the notes, and for general corporate purposes. The transaction is expected to close by June 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

