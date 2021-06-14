 
Vista Gold Corp. Achieves Significant Milestone with Approval of the Final Major Authorization for Mt Todd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 12:45  |  49   |   |   

DENVER, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received approval of the Mining Management Plan (“MMP”) by the Northern Territory (“NT”) Government for the Company’s 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) located in Northern Territory, Australia.

The MMP (similar to a mine operating permit in North America) is the final major authorization required for the development of the Mt Todd mine. The receipt of this approval marks the achievement of a significant de-risking milestone that has been the focus of the Company for the last three years. This approval, combined with the previously-approved major environmental permits, recognizes the quality and advanced stage of engineering and project planning, and is a fundamental part of the Company’s strategy for gaining greater recognition of the intrinsic value of Mt Todd.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, stated, “The approval of the MMP is a landmark achievement for Vista, its shareholders and the Northern Territory. We believe the approval of the MMP distinguishes Mt Todd as an attractive, de-risked, and partner-ready development-stage gold project highlighted by a large-scale production design, low expected operating costs, mining friendly jurisdiction, substantial existing infrastructure, strong social and government support, and all major authorizations in hand.”

“At a gold price of $1,900 and a foreign exchange rate of US$0.775=A$1.00, the after-tax NPV5% is estimated to be $1.7 billion with an after-tax IRR of more than 38.8%. We are committed to realizing the full value of Mt Todd for our shareholders.” Vista Gold CEO Video.

Mr. Earnest continued, “Following extensive consultation with the Jawoyn people and local environmental, community and business stakeholders, we’re very pleased to be another step closer to delivering a project that is expected to provide significant economic benefit to the Northern Territory. We would like to thank our employees and consultants for their unyielding determination as they worked diligently and cooperatively with the NT Government to advance the permitting process, and express our appreciation to the people in the surrounding communities for the strong support they have demonstrated for Mt Todd and Vista. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the safe and responsible development of Mt Todd.”

