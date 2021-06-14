Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Clover Nevada LLC to acquire an 100% interest in the past producing …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Clover Nevada LLC to acquire an 100% interest in the past producing …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Clover Nevada LLC to acquire an 100% interest in the past producing Illipah gold project, located in White Pine County, Nevada approximately 36 km northeast of Fiore's Gold Rock project at the southern end of the prolific Carlin Trend (Figure 1). The Illipah gold project covers approximately 1,600 hectares (3,950 acres) and hosts a former heap-leach gold mine that produced 37,000 ounces of gold in the late 1980s at an average grade of 1.37 g/t Au and heap leach recoveries over 80%. The geological dataset for the project is extensive and includes 562 primarily reverse-circulation drill holes, as well as 2,415 soil samples, 491 rock samples and detailed surface mapping.