 
checkAd

Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada

Autor: Accesswire
14.06.2021, 13:00  |  55   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Clover Nevada LLC to acquire an 100% interest in the past producing …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Clover Nevada LLC to acquire an 100% interest in the past producing Illipah gold project, located in White Pine County, Nevada approximately 36 km northeast of Fiore's Gold Rock project at the southern end of the prolific Carlin Trend (Figure 1).

The Illipah gold project covers approximately 1,600 hectares (3,950 acres) and hosts a former heap-leach gold mine that produced 37,000 ounces of gold in the late 1980s at an average grade of 1.37 g/t Au and heap leach recoveries over 80%. The geological dataset for the project is extensive and includes 562 primarily reverse-circulation drill holes, as well as 2,415 soil samples, 491 rock samples and detailed surface mapping.

Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO stated, "Illipah is an excellent addition to our extensive land package in this highly prospective part of Nevada. The project is close to our existing operations and is geologically very similar, with the key Pilot-Devils Gate and the Chainman-Joana stratigraphic contacts encountered at surface or by drilling. Our geologists are eager to apply what we've learned about controls on mineralization at Pan and Gold Rock and to begin reviewing the extensive Illipah dataset to prioritize targets for a first stage of exploration."

The primary controls on mineralization include a north-south trending anticline (as at Gold Rock) as well as north-south. north-northeast and west-northwest oriented faulting. Typical Carlin-style alteration, including decalcification, silicification, jasperoid, is strongly developed along all these structures, as are anomalous concentrations of typical pathfinder elements such as arsenic, antimony, and mercury. Gold was mined primarily from the Chainman Shale - Joana Limestone contact as at Gold Rock, but the highly prospective Pilot Shale - Devils Gate Limestone contact has also been intersected by drilling. This latter contact hosts the gold mineralization at Fiore's Pan Mine, as well as at Nevada Gold Mines' Rain Mine, which produced over one million gold ounces between 1988 and 2018.

Seite 1 von 3
Fiore Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Clover Nevada LLC to acquire an 100% interest in the past producing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners Announces First Patient Dosed in COVID-19 NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating ...
Strattners Moves Head Office to Asia
Ferguson Plc Announces Share Buy Back Program
SMC Entertainment Receives Second Cash Payment from the Sale of Its Wireless Assets and Announces ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Appointment of Respected Operations Executive Troy Clymer ...
Africa Energy Week 2021, Taking Place in Cape Town; Will Focus on Investment, Oil and Gas, ...
Amatheon Agri Receives Regulatory Approval to Cultivate Medical Cannabis in Zimbabwe
Crexendo to Present at Colliers Securities Virtual Bus Tour
Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada
Banyan Gold Commences Drilling at Aurex Hill, Aurmac Property, Yukon
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.06.21
Step by step...: Wochenrückblick KW 23-2021 – Es geht aufwärts, aber mit Angst!
12.06.21
Hammer-Bohrergebnisse...: Weitere Volltreffer bei Fiore Gold!
06.06.21
Ganz so einfach wird es nicht: Wochenrückblick KW 22-2021 – Rohstoffpreise machen China zu schaffen!
04.06.21
FIORE GOLD bohrt 24,4 Meter mit 2,85 G/T Gold und 40,3 Meter mit 0,70 G/T Gold in Kernbohrungen auf dem Gold Rock Projekt in Nevada
04.06.21
Fiore Gold Drills 24.4 Metres of 2.85 G/T Gold and 40.3 Metres of 0.70 G/T Gold in Core Drilling at Its Gold Rock Project, Nevada
30.05.21
Aufwärts mit Angst...: Wochenrückblick KW 21-2021 – Das sieht gut aus!
26.05.21
Fiore Gold feiert fünfjähriges Jubiläum und blickt positiv in der Pan-Mine in die Zukunft
26.05.21
Fiore Gold Celebrates Its Five Year Anniversary and Looks to the Future at the Pan Mine
26.05.21
TOP Goldproduktion in Nevada: Fiore Gold liefert höchste Qualität bei Quartalsergebnissen
19.05.21
Fiore Gold's zweites Geschäftsquartal demonstriert beständige Nettoerträge pro Aktie