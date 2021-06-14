Enzolytics Announces Its Progress Toward Completion of Clinical Trials for Its Anti-HIV ITV-1 Therapeutic and Plans for Its Distribution Throughout Europe

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (http://enzolytics.com/) has concluded definitive plans to advance its previously tested ITV-1 anti-HIV therapeutic to clinical trials and distribution throughout …

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (http://enzolytics.com/) has concluded definitive plans to advance its previously tested ITV-1 anti-HIV therapeutic to clinical trials and distribution throughout Europe. Completion of these steps will establish its anti-HIV therapy as a significant revenue source for the Company, a meaningful milestone for both human health and Company profitability.

The Company's ITV-1 anti-HIV therapeutic earlier progressed toward certification under the Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA) but that process was interrupted before completion. However, in that process, significant positive clinical trial results in patients were documented. These positive results give the Company total confidence that the now planned clinical trials under the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will likewise be successful.