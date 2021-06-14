 
MassRoots, Through its Planned Acquisition of Empire Services, Inc., Poised to Benefit from Rising Metal Markets and Inflationary Pressures

MassRoots, Inc. (“MassRoots” or the “Company”) (OTCPink:MSRT) is pleased to report that it expects Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”) to realize significant revenue growth and higher profit margins as a result of rising metal prices and inflationary pressures. Further, Empire plans to aggressively expand its footprint over the coming weeks through the roll-up of independent, profitable metal recycling facilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005188/en/

Empire Metal Recycling Locations as of June 14, 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

MassRoots recently entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire Empire, which is expected to result in MassRoots generating significant revenues and positive cashflows from operations. Upon closing of the Empire acquisition, the Company intends to apply to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market or the NYSE American Market, which MassRoots believes would result in a significant increase in visibility, liquidity, and institutional interest for its stock.

“Over the coming weeks, we plan to aggressively expand Empire’s footprint through the roll-up of independent, profitable metal recycling facilities,” stated Danny Meeks, Chairman of MassRoots. “With inflationary pressures continuing to increase and unabating demand for metals independent of a potential infrastructure investment package, we believe there will be a robust market for metals for the foreseeable future. These are the market conditions in which Empire thrives and has historically generated the highest revenues and profit margins.”

Isaac Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer of MassRoots added, “We have implemented several technology solutions that have already increased metal volumes and operating efficiencies at Empire’s existing facilities. These include a cloud-based ERP system, a corporate website with live metal prices, and in the very near future, an instant online quoting system for people looking to sell their junk cars. The planned closing of the Empire acquisition is proceeding on schedule and I believe will be transformative for the more than 30,000 loyal and supportive MassRoots shareholders.”

