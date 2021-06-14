Burning Glass Technologies and Emsi Announce Merger to Provide Deeper Labor Market Insights and Advance Workforce Development

Burning Glass Technologies (“Burning Glass”) today announced it is merging with Emsi to create a leading labor market analytics firm. As part of the transaction, Burning Glass’ largest investor, KKR, is making a follow-on investment in the combined company, and Strada Education Network, Emsi’s current owner, will be exiting its investment. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combination of Burning Glass and Emsi will bring together two premier, complementary sources of labor market data to provide insight into the changing workforce for clients including corporations, government agencies, and higher education institutions.

Burning Glass has one of the world’s largest real-time, proprietary databases of job openings and career histories, with data collected from more than 40,000 sources daily and in more than 30 countries. Emsi is a leader in combining government and real-time labor market data, customer support, and product development in labor analytics. The newly formed company will bring together the best of both organizations, empowering even more individuals and companies to navigate the large changes in the labor market, including technological disruption.

The combined company will be called Emsi Burning Glass and will be led by Burning Glass CEO Matt Sigelman, with Andrew Crapuchettes, former CEO of Emsi, serving as a strategic advisor to the Board of Directors. Emsi’s recently built headquarters in Moscow, ID, will continue to be a major hub for the business, along with Burning Glass’ headquarters in Boston, MA.

“Burning Glass and Emsi are two companies with a common mission: to unlock opportunity, mobility, and equity for everyone. We are deeply committed to the dignity and value of work, as well as to ensuring that employers, educators, governments, and workers are ready to meet the rapidly changing future,” said Matt Sigelman. “Our complementary capabilities in data analytics and product development will give us the scale and resources to deliver even greater value to our customers through new, enhanced products. We are looking forward to working together to continue to drive transformative change in the labor market.”