Kaleyra Provides Business Update Post mGage Transaction

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (KLR.WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced a financial update in regards to the previously closed transaction with mGage.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome the mGage team to Kaleyra and have enjoyed getting to know the team and understanding the business,” commented Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we move forward as one united team, I could not be more proud of the global team we have assembled.”