Kaleyra Provides Business Update Post mGage Transaction
Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (KLR.WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced a financial update in regards to the previously closed transaction with mGage.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome the mGage team to Kaleyra and have enjoyed getting to know the team and understanding the business,” commented Dario Calogero, Kaleyra’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we move forward as one united team, I could not be more proud of the global team we have assembled.”
Financial Outlook
Kaleyra’s outlook takes into consideration a significant volume decrease in Brazil and India, due to ongoing pandemic issues and, at the same time, that the Company has started to experience a slight recovery in the US and Europe:
- Second Quarter 2021 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $50.0 - $51.0 million, including additional contribution from mGage for only the month of June following the completion of the combination on June 1st, and confirming the previously communicated guidance.
- Full Year 2021 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $258 – $262 million, including previously communicated Kaleyra guidance plus the Company's expectations for seven months of additional contribution from mGage following the completion of the combination on June 1st, and absent an accelerated wave of COVID-19 cases.
About Kaleyra Inc.
Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e.commerce, digital giants, software companies, logistic providers, healthcare and other large organizations worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messaging and instant messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs including all tier-1 US carriers. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare