Lordstown Motors Reports Results Of Special Committee Investigation Of Hindenburg Research Report

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors” or the “Company”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, has received the below statement regarding the results of the investigation conducted by the Special Committee of its Board of Directors into the report published by Hindenburg Research on March 12, 2021 (the “Hindenburg Report”).

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Lordstown Motors Corp.

Background

The Hindenburg Report stated, among other things, that Lordstown Motors had made various misstatements about demand for its Endurance pick-up truck, the viability of the technology utilized in the Endurance, and its ability to start production of the Endurance in September 2021. In response, the Lordstown Motors Board of Directors established a Special Committee of independent directors to investigate the allegations made in the Hindenburg Report. The members of the Special Committee are David T. Hamamoto, Jane Reiss, and Dale Spencer. The Special Committee engaged Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, a leading global law firm, to conduct the investigation. Sullivan & Cromwell was assisted by technical experts from a leading automotive consulting firm.

The Special Committee’s investigation concluded that the Hindenburg Report is, in significant respects, false and misleading. In particular, its challenges to the viability of Lordstown Motors’ technology and timeline to start of production are not accurate. The investigation did, however, identify issues regarding the accuracy of certain statements regarding the Company’s pre-orders. A summary of the Special Committee’s findings is presented below.

Findings

1. September 2021 Start of Production Target

The Hindenburg Report stated that Lordstown Motors’ plan to start production in September 2021 is unrealistic based on Hindenburg’s allegations relating to recent design changes (including to the composition of frames), a failure to complete necessary testing, a lack of battery pack manufacturing capability, and a lack of hub motor manufacturing capability. The Special Committee concluded that while various factors could lead to delays in the start of production, the projected September 2021 start of production remains achievable with the expectation of delivery to customers in the first quarter of 2022.

