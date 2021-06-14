 
Landos Biopharma Announces Positive Outcome of End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for Omilancor in Mild-to-Moderate Active Ulcerative Colitis (UC) Patients

The FDA clears the path to initiate the PACIFY I and II global registration studies in Mild-to-Moderate Active UC patients representing the potential for a broad product label for Omilancor

BLACKSBURG, Va., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the successful outcome of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for omilancor, its lead candidate in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients. Landos and the FDA agreed on key elements necessary for regulatory approval, clearing a path forward for a global pivotal Phase 3 program with omilancor in patients with mild-to-moderate active UC.

The global pivotal PACIFY program will include two global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (PACIFY I and PACIFY II) and evaluate a single dose of omilancor versus placebo, with primary endpoints of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 to support label claims of induction and maintenance of clinical remission measured using the 3-component Mayo score. Landos is working to finalize the details of the Phase 3 protocols based on feedback and guidance from the FDA.

“We are pleased with the results of our End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and are excited to be able to progress omilancor into Phase 3 development as a potentially improved treatment option for a broad population of patients with mild-to-moderate active UC worldwide,” said Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos. “Our Phase 2 results indicated omilancor was well-tolerated with strong efficacy signals, which we believe support its potential as a pre- and post-biologic broad-spectrum therapy for UC patients, and provided us with invaluable insights for the design of our Phase 3 PACIFY trials. We are appreciative of the support and guidance from the FDA and are working to initiate the Phase 3 global program in the U.S., Europe and Asia, to support regulatory approvals in the U.S., European and Asian markets.”

