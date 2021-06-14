TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

MALVERN, Pa., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the Company will participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference.



TELA Bio's management is scheduled to present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.