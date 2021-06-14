 
checkAd

AIM ImmunoTech’s Ampligen Featured in Peer-Reviewed Journal Cancers as a Potential Therapy for Cancer Patients with SARS-CoV-2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 13:15  |  30   |   |   

The Netherlands Grants AIM a Patent for Ampligen as a Cancer Therapy for Use in Combination with Checkpoint Blockade Inhibitors

OCALA, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that its drug Ampligen has been featured in a publication containing state-of-the-art methodologies in the peer-reviewed medical journal Cancers as a potential treatment option for cancer patients who are infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The study’s authors stated that Ampligen has the potential to reduce the severity of the deadly respiratory disease COVID-19, which has so far caused more than 3.7 million deaths globally. According to the data presented in the publication, “Rintatolimod [Ampligen] activated the innate and the adaptive immune systems by activating a cascade of actions in human pancreatic cancer cells”, including:

  • Stimulation of interferon regulatory factors and activation of the interferon signaling pathway
  • Production of immunomodulatory activity
  • Induction of the expression of MHC class I and II histocompatibility

The full journal article is titled: “Rintatolimod Induces Antiviral Activities in Human Pancreatic Cancer Cells: Opening for an Anti-COVID-19 Opportunity in Cancer Patients?Cancers is a peer-reviewed, open access journal of oncology published semimonthly online by MDPI. The study’s authors include Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD, the lead investigator for an Early Access Program at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, where Ampligen is being used to treat patients with late-stage pancreatic cancer.

“I do think Ampligen fully deserves to be developed for potential approval in the treatment of viral infections, including COVID-19. The stimulation of the innate immunity by Ampligen is potentially important in combating aggressive viral infections and could save many lives,” said Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck.

Additionally, AIM was previously granted a patent by the Netherlands. The granted claims include, but are not limited to, the use of Ampligen as a combination cancer therapy with checkpoint blockade inhibitors (e.g. pembrolizumab, nivolumab). The patent expires December 19, 2039, or 20 years from the date of filing, December 20, 2019.

“AIM is extremely pleased with the tremendous progress we are making in the Netherlands to advance Ampligen as a therapuetic,” said AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels. “Prof. van Eijck and his team are preeminent in their field. The data they present is compelling. Also, this patent issuance by the Netherlands is another successful step in our drug development program.”

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For example, significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective as an immuno-oncology therapeutic or in the treatment of COVID-19 in humans and no assurance can be given that it will be the case. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. There is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting because of the COVID-19 medical emergency. Additionally, no assurances can be given that granted patent applications will result in approved products or therapies. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIM ImmunoTech’s Ampligen Featured in Peer-Reviewed Journal Cancers as a Potential Therapy for Cancer Patients with SARS-CoV-2 The Netherlands Grants AIM a Patent for Ampligen as a Cancer Therapy for Use in Combination with Checkpoint Blockade InhibitorsOCALA, Fla., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that its drug …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board