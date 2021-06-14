 
Xebec Acquires Tiger Filtration to Leverage Recurring Element and Filter Manufacturing Platform for Renewable Gases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

- Profitable aftermarket business with capabilities for hydrogen and renewable natural gas replacement parts -

MONTREAL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that on June 11, 2021, it has closed the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of United Kingdom based Tiger Filtration (“TFL”). The acquisition of TFL will provide Xebec with a very profitable and recurring aftermarket manufacturing business for elements and filters. TFL’s R&D capabilities will also allow for expansion of its product portfolio to include filtration products for hydrogen and renewable natural gas (RNG).

Founded in 2004 by former Walker Filtration employees (Bob Thompson, Gary Ashton and Matthew Rowe), TFL has gained worldwide recognition for providing high-quality alternatives for the compressed air and gas industry. TFL was established 17 years ago and has become an internationally active company with worldwide sales. Two of its principals will retire and Gary Ashton will remain with TFL as Managing Director and continue his leadership in sales and business development.

“We started TFL almost two decades ago and are happy to be handing over the company to Xebec, a company with a clear focus on clean technologies. I am particularly proud of the efficient manufacturing platform that we’ve created and that can successfully compete with the compressed air & gas multinationals. I believe that TFL will enable Xebec to not only capture immediate sales and costs synergies but also help create products for the energy transition, as our knowledge will facilitate the development of filter products for hydrogen and RNG,” said Gary Ashton, Managing Director, Tiger Filtration.

Total consideration payable by Xebec is £12.0 million ($20.6 million CAD) and is subject to certain holdbacks, adjustments and time-based payments. TFL had revenues of £2.7 million ($4.6 million CAD), an EBITDA margin of 42% and a net income margin of 34% for FY2020. Furthermore, Xebec expects that TFL will immediately provide cost savings by displacing parts currently bought by its existing subsidiaries within the Cleantech Service Network, HyGear, Inmatec and its headquarters in Québec.

