Ceylon Graphite Announces Licence for Vein Graphite and Graphene Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an exclusive global licence from Cambridge Advanced Materials & Innovation (“CAMI”). The licence pertains to a method of producing high quality few-layer graphene (“FLG”) and derivatives by exfoliation of high grade vein graphite produced by Ceylon Graphite (“The Technology”).

This is a low-energy process which results in high-yield, few layer graphene products. This industrial process is already fully designed for large volume production, and is scalable, with modules added as demand increases. Upon completion of the licence agreement, Ceylon Graphite has gained full access to all intellectual property surrounding The Technology and know-how. Use of Ceylon’s high-grade feedstock material- vein graphite - leads to minimal to nil industrial waste during the production of graphene. The combination of unique raw materials and eco-friendly, low-cost production process, places Ceylon in a position to offer high quality graphene products at an attractive price.

The graphene market has been growing at a significant rate, and a number of potential customers have indicated their interest in joint development and/or collaboration in graphene product applications. Ceylon has commenced its graphene product validation in a myriad of industrial applications. In particular, use of resultant graphene in Silicon additive utilization technology for Li-ion batteries is shown to be promising. This opens up a whole new technology area for Ceylon Graphite’s value added product range.

Ceylon CEO, Don Baxter stated, ”I am excited for Ceylon to have this technology. In the past talk of graphene has always been on a micro scale and issues around production of large quantities was always a hurdle to overcome. Ceylon has acquired an industrial scale process that will allow us to utilize graphene additives in commercial applications developed by Drs Siva and Mallika Bohm. The onset of the EV revolution has provided an opportunity for Ceylon to contribute in a meaningful way, through enhancements to the graphite anode in a lithium ion battery.”           

