iTeos Therapeutics and GSK announce development and commercialisation collaboration for EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, enabling novel next-generation immuno-oncology combinations

  • EOS-448 is currently in phase I for advanced solid tumours with a randomised PD-1 combination study planned for 2022
  • iTeos to receive a $625 million upfront payment in addition to potential milestones, and royalty payments on ex-US sales
  • GSK and iTeos will co-commercialise and share profits in the US
  • GSK now has the leading portfolio of antibodies targeting the CD226 axis - a key target for next-generation immuno-oncology therapies

GOSSELIES, Belgium and LONDON, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics (NASD: ITOS) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialise EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody currently in phase I development as a potential treatment for patients with cancer. TIGIT, part of the CD226 checkpoint axis, has demonstrated potential as a promising target for the next generation of immuno-oncology therapies based on compelling preclinical data and a phase II randomised clinical trial. With this collaboration GSK is uniquely positioned with access to antibodies that synergistically target all three known CD226 checkpoints - TIGIT, CD96 and PVRIG.

Dr Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President R&D, GSK, said: “Immuno-oncology has transformed cancer care but unfortunately less than 30 percent of patients respond to treatment with the current leading immune checkpoint inhibitors. Based on the underlying science, we believe that combinations of a PD-1, TIGIT, CD96 and PVRIG inhibitor could become transformative medicines for many patients with cancer. We are excited to collaborate with the team at iTeos and together we can play a leading role in the next generation of immuno-oncology therapies.”

Since GSK validated the role of CD226 axis targets as important in oncology, it has been strategically building a carefully constructed set of assets to target this network of checkpoint inhibitors. The addition of EOS-448 results in GSK being the only company with antibodies targeting all three known checkpoints – TIGIT (via EOS-448), CD96 (via GSK’608), and PVRIG (via GSK’562). Together with GSK’s recently approved anti-PD-1, Jemperli (dostarlimab), this comprehensive portfolio of potential next generation immuno-oncology agents will be explored through various novel combinations, including doublets and triplets, to evaluate their potential to transform treatment options for patients with multiple different cancers.

