Opthea Appoints Company Secretary and Vice President of Finance

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Karen Adams as Vice President of Finance and Company Secretary, effective June 12, 2021.

Mrs. Adams is an experienced finance executive who has directed financial operations at several ASX and dual ASX-Nasdaq listed companies. Mrs. Adams joins Opthea having previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Victor Smorgon Group with responsibilities for the financial reporting of multiple operating businesses of the Group. Prior to Victor Smorgon, Mrs. Adams was Director of Finance at Nexvet Biopharma where she was a key member of the Finance Team through the company’s listing on the Nasdaq and subsequent acquisition by Zoetis, with multinational financial reporting responsibilities. Mrs. Adams’ prior experience also includes several years as Financial Controller of Biota Holdings Limited and subsequently Biota Pharmaceuticals following the company’s merger with Nabi Pharmaceuticals and Nasdaq listing, and Financial Controller of the multinational corporation Agva-Gevaert N.V.

“We welcome Mrs. Adams to Opthea at an exciting time for the Company as we advance OPT-302 through pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration,” commented Dr. Megan Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Opthea. “Mrs. Adams’ extensive experience and sound understanding of corporate governance, processes, controls and financial reporting for dual ASX-Nasdaq listed companies will be an asset for Opthea, particularly as we build our presence in the U.S.”

Mrs. Adams holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) degree from Swinburne University and a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance. Mrs. Adams graduated from the Australian Society of CPAs at Monash University as a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) in 1996.  

