Planet 13’s California SuperStore to Launch with Tinley’s Beverages in July

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its cannabis infused beverages will be one of the inaugural brands to launch at Planet 13’s Orange County SuperStore “P13 OC” at its expected grand opening in July 2021.



Planet 13’s SuperStore OC, located at 3400 West Warner Ave Santa Ana, California, is planned as a 55,000 square-foot consumer experience, with 16,500 square-feet devoted to the dispensary retail area. The remaining areas in the complex, to be built as phases 2 and 3, are expected to include memorabilia sales, a restaurant and a cannabis consumption lounge, all enhanced by additional immersive experiences. With all 3 phases operating, P13 OC is expected to be California’s largest dispensary complex. The Santa Ana store will be Planet 13’s second-largest cannabis dispensary after its 112,000 square foot location in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Orange County location is ten minutes south of Disneyland, four miles from South Coast Plaza, the largest mall in Southern California, and only 1.5 stoplights from the 405 freeway. Planet 13 anticipates hiring 250 people with an anticipated 80 budtenders serving consumers at the store at any given time.

The store’s immersive cannabis educational and entertainment experiences incorporate extensive visual special effects, including “smoke”, large screen video displays and waterfalls. Planned features include a Tinley’s branded midcentury-inspired mixology experience involving beverage recipe demonstrations and, where permissible, tastings of comparably concocted non-infused products.

Later this week, Tinley’s is hosting approximately 80 of Planet 13’s budtenders and other key personnel at the Company’s cannabis beverage manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California, in order to provide the P13 OC dispensary team the in-depth product knowledge that Planet 13 is committed to deliver to customers. Tinley’s believes its facility is the largest and most versatile licensed cannabis beverage manufacturing operation in California. Tinley’s own award-winning products as well as those belonging to third-party brands are produced on the facility’s bottling, canning and mini lines.