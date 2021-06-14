 
checkAd

Planet 13’s California SuperStore to Launch with Tinley’s Beverages in July

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its cannabis infused beverages will be one of the inaugural brands to launch at Planet 13’s Orange County SuperStore “P13 OC” at its expected grand opening in July 2021.

Planet 13’s SuperStore OC, located at 3400 West Warner Ave Santa Ana, California, is planned as a 55,000 square-foot consumer experience, with 16,500 square-feet devoted to the dispensary retail area. The remaining areas in the complex, to be built as phases 2 and 3, are expected to include memorabilia sales, a restaurant and a cannabis consumption lounge, all enhanced by additional immersive experiences. With all 3 phases operating, P13 OC is expected to be California’s largest dispensary complex. The Santa Ana store will be Planet 13’s second-largest cannabis dispensary after its 112,000 square foot location in Las Vegas, Nevada.   The Orange County location is ten minutes south of Disneyland, four miles from South Coast Plaza, the largest mall in Southern California, and only 1.5 stoplights from the 405 freeway. Planet 13 anticipates hiring 250 people with an anticipated 80 budtenders serving consumers at the store at any given time.

The store’s immersive cannabis educational and entertainment experiences incorporate extensive visual special effects, including “smoke”, large screen video displays and waterfalls. Planned features include a Tinley’s branded midcentury-inspired mixology experience involving beverage recipe demonstrations and, where permissible, tastings of comparably concocted non-infused products.

Later this week, Tinley’s is hosting approximately 80 of Planet 13’s budtenders and other key personnel at the Company’s cannabis beverage manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California, in order to provide the P13 OC dispensary team the in-depth product knowledge that Planet 13 is committed to deliver to customers. Tinley’s believes its facility is the largest and most versatile licensed cannabis beverage manufacturing operation in California. Tinley’s own award-winning products as well as those belonging to third-party brands are produced on the facility’s bottling, canning and mini lines.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Planet 13’s California SuperStore to Launch with Tinley’s Beverages in July LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its cannabis infused beverages will be one of the inaugural brands to launch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board