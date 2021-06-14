 
checkAd

G1 Therapeutics Initiates PRESERVE 3, A Randomized Phase 2 Study of COSELA (trilaciclib) in Bladder Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

- The Primary Endpoint of PRESERVE 3 Will Assess the Anti-Tumor Efficacy of COSELA with Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Followed by COSELA in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Avelumab in 90 Patients with Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma (mUC) -

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company has initiated PRESERVE 3, a Phase 2, randomized, open-label study of COSELA (trilaciclib) administered with first-line platinum-based chemotherapy and the immune checkpoint inhibitor avelumab maintenance therapy in patients with untreated, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC). Myeloprotection and anti-tumor efficacy endpoints are being assessed in this study. Initial results of this study are expected in the second half of 2022.

“Bladder cancer is unfortunately common and the five-year survival rate for metastatic urothelial carcinoma has not changed in the last 25 years, highlighting the need for new and well tolerated therapies specifically tailored for immune sensitive tumors like this,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at G1 Therapeutics. “While chemotherapy followed by avelumab maintenance therapy has proven to be a meaningful step forward for the 1L treatment of patients with mUC, patients may not receive the maximal benefit for a variety of reasons. These Phase 2 data will be instructional and important to evaluate the benefit of adding COSELA to this regimen, and if positive, would be quickly followed by a Phase 3 registrational trial.”

Patient recruitment in Preserve 3 is now underway. The study will enroll approximately 90 patients, who will be randomly assigned (1:1) to one of two treatment arms (A or B). Arm A will receive gemcitabine/platinum chemotherapy followed by avelumab maintenance therapy. Arm B will receive COSELA prior to gemcitabine/platinum chemotherapy followed by COSELA plus avelumab maintenance therapy. Standard of care gemcitabine/platinum chemotherapy (with or without the addition of COSELA) will be administered intravenously in 21-day cycles and standard of care avelumab maintenance therapy (with or without the addition of COSELA) will be administered intravenously in 14-day cycles. There will be two stratification factors for randomization: presence of visceral metastasis (yes or no), and initial platinum-based chemotherapy to be administered (cisplatin or carboplatin).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G1 Therapeutics Initiates PRESERVE 3, A Randomized Phase 2 Study of COSELA (trilaciclib) in Bladder Cancer - The Primary Endpoint of PRESERVE 3 Will Assess the Anti-Tumor Efficacy of COSELA with Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Followed by COSELA in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Avelumab in 90 Patients with Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma (mUC) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board