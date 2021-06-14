Boxed to Become A U.S. Publicly Traded Company Through Merger With Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.

Transaction Expected to Deliver Boxed $334 Million of Net Cash Proceeds to Fund Growth Through $259 Million Seven Oaks Cash in Trust and $120 Million from Institutional and Strategic Investors Committing to Invest at Closing in Combination of Common Stock and Convertible Notes

Pro Forma Implied Equity Value of Approximately $900 Million

Management’s Remarks Available via Webcast

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed” or “the Company”; legally known as “Giddy Inc. d/b/a Boxed”), an e-commerce grocery shopping platform selling bulk consumables to households and businesses, and Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (“Seven Oaks” or “SVOK”) (Nasdaq: SVOK, SVOKU, SVOKW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Boxed becoming a public company. The combined company will be called Boxed, Inc. upon the closing of the transaction and is expected to be listed in the U.S. under a new ticker symbol. Boxed will continue to be led by Chieh Huang, Boxed’s Chief Executive Officer. Gary Matthews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., will serve as Boxed’s Chairman of the Board when the business combination is complete.

Founded in 2013, Boxed makes shopping for bulk consumables easy and convenient, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. By leveraging its proprietary end-to-end e-commerce platform to provide Business-to-Consumer (“B2C”) and Business-to-Business (“B2B”) customers with a delightful and user-friendly basket-building shopping experience, Boxed maintains a differentiated approach in a $100 billion+ U.S. online grocery market which is expected to grow at an approximately 20% CAGR over the next five years. This has propelled the Company’s average order value to about $100 per order and its exceptional Net Promoter Score (“NPS”) to 69. The convenience of a curated, mobile-first, basket-building shopping experience, fueled by the strength of Boxed’s brand, AI and robotics-driven technology and B2B capabilities, sets the Company apart from industry peers.