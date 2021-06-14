 
BC Craft Supply Co Announces Termination of Advisory Agreement with Jordache Commodities Ltd. to Manage and Develop Medcann Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, announces that the advisory and development agreement with Jordache Commodities Ltd. dated May 5, 2021 (the “Advisory Agreement”) to manage and develop the Company’s Medcann facility located in Chemainus, British Columbia has been terminated in accordance with the provisions of the Advisory Agreement.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

  • CRFT, a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; 
  • Medcann Health Products, a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC, currently undergoing a $2M renovation to access both Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets;
  • Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and 
  • AVA Pathways, a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

CRFT works with local artist cross-sectors and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.
  
THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated timing of the official launch of the Company’s new product lines.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Ascent assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information:
Matthew Watters, CEO, and Director
Phone: (604) 687-2038
Email: info@bccraftsupplyco.com

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.
Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 1H2





