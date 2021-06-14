Allarity Therapeutics and Oncoheroes Biosciences to Partner on Pediatric Cancer Development of Dovitinib and Stenoparib

Oncoheroes will fund and advance clinical development of both dovitinib and stenoparib in pediatric cancers

Allarity is preparing to file a first U.S. new drug application (NDA) for the approval of dovitinib in renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and has been planning for an additional clinical trial of the drug in a pediatric cancer, utilizing its DRP companion diagnostic for dovitinib

Allarity is also currently conducting a Phase 2 study of stenoparib in ovarian cancer utilizing its DRP companion diagnostic for the drug, and has been exploring potential expansion into a pediatric cancer indication





Press release



Hørsholm, Denmark and Boston, MA, U.S.A. (14 June 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity”) and Oncoheroes Biosciences, Inc. (“Oncoheroes”) today announced that they have entered into binding term sheets for agreements under which Oncoheroes will acquire certain rights to dovitinib, a pan-targeted kinase inhibitor (pan-TKI), and stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor, and assume responsibility for their further clinical development in pediatric cancer.

Allarity is preparing for the submission, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), of an NDA for marketing approval for dovitinib as a treatment for RCC later this year. Earlier this year, in April, the Company submitted the premarket approval (PMA) application for use of its Dovitinib-DRP companion diagnostic to select and treat patients most likely to respond to the drug. In support of its NDA filing, and in accordance with FDA requirements, the Company is also planning a clinical trial in pediatric patients with osteosarcoma, in partnership with Oncoheroes, where the patients will be selected with the Dovitinib-DRP companion diagnostic. Allarity’s focus on pediatric osteosarcoma development is based on the results of two previously reported preclinical studies in which treatment with dovitinib, compared to control treatment (sucrose solution lacking dovitinib), increased the median survival time of mouse models of osteosarcoma by 50% and antitumor growth activity was observed for dovitinib as a single agent.

Allarity is also currently evaluating stenoparib for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer in a Phase 2 clinical trial at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, MA U.S.A.) using the Stenoparib-DRP companion diagnostic to guide patient enrollment and improve therapeutic outcome. In prior clinical testing of more than 60 patients, stenoparib was well tolerated with a demonstrated acceptable safety profile. Through use of DRP patient selection, Allarity aims to provide a superior clinical benefit to ovarian cancer patients receiving stenoparib as compared to other approved PARP inhibitors. Moreover, there is increasing evidence pointing to the possible use of PARP inhibitors in the treatment of various pediatric cancers.