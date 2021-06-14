View, Inc. Appoints Technology Pioneer Julie Larson-Green to Board of Directors

MILPITAS, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), the market leader in smart windows, today appointed technology leader Julie Larson-Green, former Chief Experience Officer at Microsoft and Qualtrics, to its Board of Directors effective June 10, 2021. Recently, View also appointed to its Board healthcare expert Dr. Toby Cosgrove, previously CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic, and real estate industry expert Lisa Picard, CEO and President of EQ Office.

As Chief Experience Officer at Microsoft and Qualtrics, Larson-Green redefined engineering and design disciplines to put people first. In 2015, Fast Company hailed Larson-Green as one of its Most Productive People, and the Anita Borg Institute recognized her extraordinary technology leadership achievements with their Women of Vision Leadership Award. The global successes of Microsoft Office, Windows, Xbox and Surface, and the new Experience Management (XM) category at Qualtrics are a testament to her exceptional track record of design-led product development and inclusive leadership.

“By putting people first, View has created amazing technology that redefines the user experience in buildings, improves people's health and productivity, and helps to address climate change,” Larson-Green said. “I look forward to working with Rao and the rest of the Board to help View transform buildings into engaging, healthy, and sustainable environments at an even larger scale.”

Also recently appointed to View’s Board of Directors effective March 8, 2021 were:

Dr. Toby Cosgrove , formerly CEO and President of the Cleveland Clinic and a world-renowned expert in hospital performance. Under his leadership, the $8 billion Cleveland Clinic rose to the #2 spot on U.S. News & World Report’s best hospitals in America. Dr. Cosgrove holds 30 patents and currently serves as Executive Advisor to the Cleveland Clinic, advising executive leadership on strategies for national and international growth.





, formerly CEO and President of the Cleveland Clinic and a world-renowned expert in hospital performance. Under his leadership, the $8 billion Cleveland Clinic rose to the #2 spot on U.S. News & World Report’s best hospitals in America. Dr. Cosgrove holds 30 patents and currently serves as Executive Advisor to the Cleveland Clinic, advising executive leadership on strategies for national and international growth. Lisa Picard, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQ Office, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackstone. Picard focuses on the intersection of real estate and community and human potential in an age of rapid automation and technological change. She previously worked as a real estate executive for Skanska where she developed office and residential properties in the Northwest United States, while also guiding investments for the company in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire team at View, I am thrilled to welcome Julie, Lisa, and Toby,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of View. “Together, these three leaders, each at the top of their fields, bring unparalleled expertise in technology, real estate, and human health. I look forward to working with them to realize our vision and accelerate our growth.”



View’s Board of Directors comprises seven members, six of whom are independent directors. The company’s full Board of Directors includes:

Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former CEO of Cleveland Clinic

Nigel Gormly, former head of International Direct Investment, NZ Super Fund

Harold Hughes, former CEO of Rambus and former CFO of Intel

Julie Larson-Green, former Chief Experience Officer, Microsoft, Qualtrics

Tom Leppert, former CEO of Turner Construction

Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Lisa Picard, CEO of EQ Office



About View, Inc:

View is a smart building platform company and the market leader in dynamic windows. View’s windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, acting as a digital skin for smart buildings that improve occupant health and reduce energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that enables groundbreaking applications to optimize building temperature and air quality, provide superior indoor cellular coverage, improve building security, and facilitate collaboration. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Samuel Meehan

View, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@View.com

408-493-1358

For Media:

Michael Kellner

Treble

415-425-4773

view@treblepr.com