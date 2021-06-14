 
checkAd

View, Inc. Appoints Technology Pioneer Julie Larson-Green to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Former Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Toby Cosgrove and EQ Office CEO and President Lisa Picard also recently appointed to the Board

MILPITAS, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), the market leader in smart windows, today appointed technology leader Julie Larson-Green, former Chief Experience Officer at Microsoft and Qualtrics, to its Board of Directors effective June 10, 2021. Recently, View also appointed to its Board healthcare expert Dr. Toby Cosgrove, previously CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic, and real estate industry expert Lisa Picard, CEO and President of EQ Office.

As Chief Experience Officer at Microsoft and Qualtrics, Larson-Green redefined engineering and design disciplines to put people first. In 2015, Fast Company hailed Larson-Green as one of its Most Productive People, and the Anita Borg Institute recognized her extraordinary technology leadership achievements with their Women of Vision Leadership Award. The global successes of Microsoft Office, Windows, Xbox and Surface, and the new Experience Management (XM) category at Qualtrics are a testament to her exceptional track record of design-led product development and inclusive leadership.

“By putting people first, View has created amazing technology that redefines the user experience in buildings, improves people's health and productivity, and helps to address climate change,” Larson-Green said. “I look forward to working with Rao and the rest of the Board to help View transform buildings into engaging, healthy, and sustainable environments at an even larger scale.”

Also recently appointed to View’s Board of Directors effective March 8, 2021 were:

  • Dr. Toby Cosgrove, formerly CEO and President of the Cleveland Clinic and a world-renowned expert in hospital performance. Under his leadership, the $8 billion Cleveland Clinic rose to the #2 spot on U.S. News & World Report’s best hospitals in America. Dr. Cosgrove holds 30 patents and currently serves as Executive Advisor to the Cleveland Clinic, advising executive leadership on strategies for national and international growth.

  • Lisa Picard, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQ Office, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackstone. Picard focuses on the intersection of real estate and community and human potential in an age of rapid automation and technological change. She previously worked as a real estate executive for Skanska where she developed office and residential properties in the Northwest United States, while also guiding investments for the company in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire team at View, I am thrilled to welcome Julie, Lisa, and Toby,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of View. “Together, these three leaders, each at the top of their fields, bring unparalleled expertise in technology, real estate, and human health. I look forward to working with them to realize our vision and accelerate our growth.”

View’s Board of Directors comprises seven members, six of whom are independent directors. The company’s full Board of Directors includes:

  • Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former CEO of Cleveland Clinic
  • Nigel Gormly, former head of International Direct Investment, NZ Super Fund
  • Harold Hughes, former CEO of Rambus and former CFO of Intel
  • Julie Larson-Green, former Chief Experience Officer, Microsoft, Qualtrics
  • Tom Leppert, former CEO of Turner Construction
  • Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
  • Lisa Picard, CEO of EQ Office

About View, Inc:
View is a smart building platform company and the market leader in dynamic windows. View’s windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, acting as a digital skin for smart buildings that improve occupant health and reduce energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that enables groundbreaking applications to optimize building temperature and air quality, provide superior indoor cellular coverage, improve building security, and facilitate collaboration. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@View.com
408-493-1358

For Media:
Michael Kellner
Treble
415-425-4773
view@treblepr.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

View, Inc. Appoints Technology Pioneer Julie Larson-Green to Board of Directors Former Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Toby Cosgrove and EQ Office CEO and President Lisa Picard also recently appointed to the BoardMILPITAS, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), the market leader in smart …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board