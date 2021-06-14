Yumanity Therapeutics Appoints Devin W. Smith as General Counsel

“We are delighted to welcome Devin as our general counsel at Yumanity Therapeutics,” said Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Yumanity Therapeutics. “His experience providing legal counsel to public emerging life science companies will be important as we advance three clinical programs, move new innovative assets to treat neurodegenerative diseases into our pipeline, look to expand corporate partnerships, and strengthen our balance sheet.”

Mr. Smith is an attorney highly experienced in providing legal advice to biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for publicly traded Minerva Neurosciences, where he provided strategic legal advice and was responsible for corporate governance and SEC compliance. Prior to that, Mr. Smith was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for the publicly traded immunology company Stallergenes Greer PLC. Before joining Stallergenes Greer, Mr. Smith served as Associate General Counsel and Vice President and General Counsel at EMD Serono, Inc., the U.S.-based biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA. Before serving in the biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Smith was a partner at the international law firm, Nixon Peabody LLP. Mr. Smith earned his J.D. (cum laude) from Suffolk University Law School and a B.A. in political science from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. He is a member of the Massachusetts and Illinois Bars.

“Yumanity has made outstanding advances since its public debut at the end of 2020,” said Mr. Smith. “I am looking forward to working with the executive team to help achieve the Company’s vision of a future free from neurodegenerative diseases.”

Inducement Equity Award

In connection with Mr. Smith’s acceptance of employment with the company, effective on the first day of Mr. Smith’s employment, Mr. Smith will be granted an option to purchase 58,400 shares of common stock which will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Smith’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. The options will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Yumanity Therapeutics’ common stock on the grant date and will have a ten-year term and be subject to the terms and conditions of the Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.