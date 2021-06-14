Cheddar News selects Blackbird for efficient, flexible and sustainable cloud native video production

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announced today that Cheddar News has chosen Blackbird for ultra-efficient, flexible and sustainable video production.

Since launching in 2016, Cheddar News has been breaking the mould of traditional news with an authentic voice and fresh perspective that reflects the diversity, energy and intellectual curiosity of its viewers. As the digital-first news network, Cheddar News provides in-depth reporting and updates on trending stories in tech, innovation, business, politics, media, entertainment and culture. Available to watch live and on-demand across all traditional and OTT platforms, Cheddar News produces live news and original shows covering the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping the world. Cheddar News' monthly video views exceed 55 million with a combined social media following of over 17 million.

Cheddar News will deploy Blackbird for professional, scalable cloud native video editing and publishing of content for its media operations. Cheddar News' distributed US based production team will use Blackbird remotely and office based to rapidly access and edit Zixi live broadcast feeds and file-based content for fast distribution to broadcast, OTT, web and social channels. Cheddar News reporters will also be able use Blackbird to easily and quickly curate and publish news stories from the field.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, commented: "Like Blackbird, Cheddar News is a ground-breaking and industry defining brand. Blackbird will allow Cheddar's distributed news production teams to work flexibly on a single unified editing and publishing platform either remotely, from the field or from centralised production locations. It's important to us that Blackbird is trusted by the world's most innovative and successful companies and Cheddar fits that description perfectly. They are an excellent addition to our growing roster of prestigious news customers."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The company's customers include Tata Communications, EVS, BT, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 69 local US news stations with TownNews.