 
checkAd

Safehold Increases Quarterly Stock Dividend by 4.8%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.17 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.68 per share and is payable on July 15, 2021 to holders of record on June 30, 2021.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Safehold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safehold Increases Quarterly Stock Dividend by 4.8% Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.17 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.68 per share and is payable on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021
New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity ...
NICE Actimize Named “Best Compliance” Technology Provider by 2021 WealthBriefing European ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Safehold to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference