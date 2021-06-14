 
checkAd

Mindset and InterVivo Solutions Announce Availability of First Preclinical Psychedelic Benchmark Data from COPE Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, and InterVivo Solutions (“InterVivo”), today announced the availability of their first data set as part of the Cooperative Psychedelics Evaluation Platform (“COPE”) program. The COPE program, launched in March, aims to create the world’s first preclinical behavioral and pharmacokinetics benchmark data for clinically relevant psychedelic drugs including psilocybin, LSD, DMT, and 5-MeO-DMT, amongst others. COPE data is available to InterVivo sponsors via a partnership between Mindset and InterVivo that will allow all parties to benefit from the use of COPE data.

The preliminary data focuses on psilocybin/psilocin and demonstrates that the clinical exposure levels reported in humans correlates well to exposure and efficacy measures observed in mice – validating the predictive value of InterVivo’s selected behavioral assays and animal models. Assuming these relationships apply to other reference psychedelics, this data should enable back translation of human clinical study data to InterVivo’s behavioral model platform.

“A founding principal of Mindset has been to continuously assemble comprehensive data on both our own novel drugs, as well as reference compounds, to guide and inform our scientific decision making. The COPE program data sets have been carefully built in partnership with InterVivo’s industry leading pre-clinical scientific team. We believe that this data will be of great use to in the broader psychedelic / CNS space. With InterVivo we are developing the tools and metrics with which the industry can benchmark success of new drugs. We’re delighted with the progress and insights driving the efficiency of our drug development engine and are eager to translate that knowledge into real value for the mental health crisis we aim to solve,” commented James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset.

Dr. Guy Higgins, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of InterVivo and a Scientific Advisory Board member of Mindset, commented. “Despite the widespread interest in the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, there is relatively little preclinical data relating their efficacy/safety profiles and how these relate to plasma and CNS exposures, and PK property. Developing this knowledge base for psychedelics such as LSD and psilocybin, currently being evaluated in the clinic, will undoubtedly help the value assessment of newer psychedelics in development. This requires significant expertise in bioanalysis and pharmacokinetics, and we are fortunate to have the expertise and leadership of Drs. Inés de Lannoy and Lilia Magomedova to lead this research.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindset and InterVivo Solutions Announce Availability of First Preclinical Psychedelic Benchmark Data from COPE Program TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board