GCM Grosvenor Announces $85 Million Upsizing of Term Loan to Enable Repurchase of Mosaic Assets

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it will seek to upsize its Term Loan by $85 million to enable the repurchase of certain fund investments and rights to future carry associated with Mosaic (collectively, the “Mosaic Assets”). Based upon values as of March 31, 20211, GCM Grosvenor will repurchase assets and carried interest at net asset value of approximately $238 million (consisting of fund investments valued at $87 million and unrealized carried interests net asset value of $150 million) and rights to additional future carried interest associated with $423 million of carry dollars at work, for an estimated March 31, 2021 purchase price of $176 million (the “Transaction”). The Mosaic Assets generated realized carried interest earnings of $14.7 million2 over the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021 and realized investment income of $1.5 million over the same period.

“In addition to being an immediately accretive transaction to our shareholders and simplifying our structure, we believe there is considerable upside provided by the long-term growth in the value of the carried interest and investments associated with Mosaic,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor. “Over the last quarter alone, we saw Mosaic’s unrealized carried interest at NAV increase by 31% to $150 million as of March 31, 2021.”

The Transaction, funded by a combination of balance sheet cash and debt, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.  

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $65 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

________________________
1 The value of the Mosaic Assets is subject to change based on interim cash flows and changes in values between March 31, 2021 and actual Transaction date
2 The amount shown represents the redeemable noncontrolling interest had the transaction occurred on March 31, 2021 and included all tax carry attributable to the Mosaic interests from such time forward, consistent with Mosaic’s rights to carry for all future periods


Source: GCM Grosvenor

Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
sselinger@gcmlp.com
312-506-6583

Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Will Braun
Abernathy MacGregor
tbj@abmac.com / whb@abmac.com
212-371-5999





