Cronos Group Announces Strategic Investment in PharmaCann, a Leading U.S. Cannabis Company

Investment is Expected to Position Cronos Group to Benefit from Rapid Growth in the U.S. Cannabis Market

PharmaCann is Well Positioned in Limited License States Across the Midwest and Northeast

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group”) and PharmaCann Inc. (“PharmaCann”), one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in the United States (“U.S.”), today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which a wholly owned subsidiary of Cronos Group has purchased an option (the “Option”) to acquire an approximately 10.5% ownership stake in PharmaCann (the "Transaction”) on a fully-diluted basis. The Option exercise will be based upon various factors, including the status of U.S. federal cannabis legalization, as well as regulatory approvals, including in the states where PharmaCann operates that may be required upon exercise.