Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire Novellus Therapeutics

Novellus Therapeutics develops next-generation mesenchymal stem cell products using licensed patented mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing technologies

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire Novellus Therapeutics (“Novellus”), a company developing next-generation engineered mesenchymal stem cell (“MSC”) therapies using patented mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing technologies licensed from Factor Bioscience (“Factor”). It is expected that the transaction will involve an acquisition by Brooklyn of all of the outstanding equity of Novellus (the “Transaction”).

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the parties intend to sign a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) and work to close the acquisition on or before July 15, 2021. The terms of the LOI value Novellus at $125.0 million, which is proposed to be paid by Brooklyn by a combination of $17.4 million in cash and $107.6 million in BTX common stock. Brooklyn currently has over $43 million of cash on its balance sheet to fund the cash component of the Transaction. The completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, and no assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a Definitive Agreement or that the proposed Transaction will be closed on the terms or timeframe contemplated by the LOI, or at all.

“If acquisition of Novellus is transacted, Brooklyn would achieve both strategic and economic benefits. This acquisition would further advance Brooklyn’s evolution into a platform company with a pipeline of next-generation gene and cell therapy programs. We believe Novellus’ next-generation engineered MSC platform can position Brooklyn to become a leader in stem cell therapies, with the ability to develop multiple therapeutic candidates rapidly,” said Brooklyn’s Chief Executive Officer and President Howard J Federoff, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Federoff continued, “The acquisition would accelerate our research and development efforts and bring Brooklyn closer to clinical development with an MSC product. The increased alignment between Factor and Brooklyn resulting from this acquisition could allow faster development of clinical products for orphan diseases such as sickle cell anemia, familial amyloidosis and cell therapies for cancer. With the acquisition contemplated by this LOI, Brooklyn continues to seek to execute on its strategic plan to become a leader in gene editing, stem cell therapy and mRNA therapeutics.”

