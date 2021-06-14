NAGA Pay announces its payments arm with the launch of NAGA Pay with VISA and in partnership with Contis. NAGA Group initiated to license it's cryptocurrency division

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay announces its payments arm with the launch of NAGA Pay with VISA and in partnership with Contis. NAGA Group initiated to license it's cryptocurrency division 14.06.2021 / 13:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAGA Pay to be launched in Q3

VISA approved card program for EEA and UK

NAGA initiates process of licensing its' crypto and blockchain division

Hamburg, June 14th, 2021 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, announces the launch of its revolutionary payment's platform NAGA Pay, with UK/EEA payments and VISA Debit Card. NAGA's unique program will offer users the opportunity to link and access funds held directly in their payment and brokerage wallets as well as their physical crypto-wallets, the latter being subject to licensing later in Q4.

NAGA is yet again delivering on its promise of designing and deploying disruptive products that users can apply to better the way with which they interact concerning their funds and investing decisions. NAGA Pay will offer direct payment services supported by all asset classes available on the NAGA Trading Platform. The all-new NAGA Pay app is powered by Contis, one of Europe's leading providers of payments solutions to FinTechs and financial institutions. By virtue of Contis, NAGA gains access to the UK and EEA payment rails, as well as adding a globally recognized VISA Debit Card accepted with over 140 million merchants worldwide.

The delivery of the first personal accounts is expected by Q3 2021, subject to receiving all regulatory approvals.

Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA, said: "Our first NAGA card offering suffered from technical limitations and did not meet all our customers' needs. In choosing to work with Contis, we've gained a strong and highly experienced partner with a documented track record and industry leadership. Contis brings a proven ability to deliver large scale payment solutions that enable the advanced conversion of invested assets to fund fiat transactions in real time at the point of sale."