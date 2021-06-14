 
checkAd

DGAP-News The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay announces its payments arm with the launch of NAGA Pay with VISA and in partnership with Contis. NAGA Group initiated to license it's cryptocurrency division

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.06.2021, 13:43  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch
The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay announces its payments arm with the launch of NAGA Pay with VISA and in partnership with Contis. NAGA Group initiated to license it's cryptocurrency division

14.06.2021 / 13:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAGA Pay announces its payments arm with the launch of NAGA Pay with VISA and in partnership with Contis. NAGA Group initiated to license it's cryptocurrency division

  • NAGA Pay to be launched in Q3
  • VISA approved card program for EEA and UK
  • NAGA initiates process of licensing its' crypto and blockchain division

Hamburg, June 14th, 2021 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, announces the launch of its revolutionary payment's platform NAGA Pay, with UK/EEA payments and VISA Debit Card. NAGA's unique program will offer users the opportunity to link and access funds held directly in their payment and brokerage wallets as well as their physical crypto-wallets, the latter being subject to licensing later in Q4.

NAGA is yet again delivering on its promise of designing and deploying disruptive products that users can apply to better the way with which they interact concerning their funds and investing decisions. NAGA Pay will offer direct payment services supported by all asset classes available on the NAGA Trading Platform. The all-new NAGA Pay app is powered by Contis, one of Europe's leading providers of payments solutions to FinTechs and financial institutions. By virtue of Contis, NAGA gains access to the UK and EEA payment rails, as well as adding a globally recognized VISA Debit Card accepted with over 140 million merchants worldwide.

The delivery of the first personal accounts is expected by Q3 2021, subject to receiving all regulatory approvals.

Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA, said: "Our first NAGA card offering suffered from technical limitations and did not meet all our customers' needs. In choosing to work with Contis, we've gained a strong and highly experienced partner with a documented track record and industry leadership. Contis brings a proven ability to deliver large scale payment solutions that enable the advanced conversion of invested assets to fund fiat transactions in real time at the point of sale."

Seite 1 von 3
The Naga Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: NAGA Group - mit neuen Ideen an die Börse (Scale)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay announces its payments arm with the launch of NAGA Pay with VISA and in partnership with Contis. NAGA Group initiated to license it's cryptocurrency division DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay announces its payments arm with the launch of NAGA Pay with VISA and in partnership with Contis. NAGA Group initiated to license it's cryptocurrency …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: CE-Zulassungen für zwei Corona-Laientests liegen vor
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold trifft in King Tut auf hohe Goldgehalte von bis zu 81,89 g/t Au über ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins sustainable mobility project in northern Italy: construction of Fortezza-Ponte ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer und SAP schließen strategische Partnerschaft und treiben digitale ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia erhält Auftrag für nachhaltige Mobilität in Norditalien und baut Bahnstrecke ...
EQS-News: Investitionen in Innovation statt Kostentreiberei!
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in ...
DGAP-News: ESGTI AG: EKO AGRO Group to cooperate with Toscana Region
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG schließt umfassende Vertriebskooperation für Batteriematerialien ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay verkündet Partnerschaft mit Contis und erhält Genehmigung durch VISA. NAGA Group initiiert die Lizenzierung ihres Kryptogeschäfts (deutsch)
13:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA Pay verkündet Partnerschaft mit Contis und erhält Genehmigung durch VISA. NAGA Group initiiert die Lizenzierung ihres Kryptogeschäfts
25.05.21
Naga Group: Neue Wandelanleihen im Tausch
25.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG beschließt Ausübung der Neuausgabe-Option und Begebung einer Sachwandelanleihe (deutsch)
25.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG beschließt Ausübung der Neuausgabe-Option und Begebung einer Sachwandelanleihe
21.05.21
NAGA Group: Ende der hohen Zuwächse nicht in Sicht