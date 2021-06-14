 
checkAd

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CLII”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with EVgo Services LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (“EVs”) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity.

Stockholders who owned common stock of CLII as of the close of business on May 19, 2021 (the “Record Date”), may vote their shares. Stockholders as of the Record Date continue to have the right to vote their shares, regardless of whether such stockholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

The special meeting to approve the pending Business Combination (the “Special Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/climatechangecrisisrealimpacti/2021.

Additional information on how stockholders of record may vote their shares can be found at https://www.climaterealimpactsolutions.com/cris1-vote.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, all CLII stockholders who held shares as of the Record Date who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so as soon as possible and by no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2021. For the avoidance of doubt, CLII stockholders who owned shares as of the Record Date and subsequently sold all or a portion of their shares are STILL entitled to vote, and are encouraged to do so. CLII’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the Business Combination with EVgo and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”) filed by CLII with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 27, 2021.

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

  • Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.
  • Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 28, 2021.

Additionally, you can also vote by mail:

Seite 1 von 4
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CLII”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021
New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation and EVgo to Host Fireside Chat Today with IPO Edge to Discuss Business Combination
07.06.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with EVgo
27.05.21
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation and EVgo Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the June 29, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination
25.05.21
EVgo Reservations Launches at Fast Charging Stations in 3 Markets
21.05.21
EVgo Higher Network Throughput Signals Economy Emerging from Pandemic
18.05.21
EVgo Announces Nomination of Utility and Energy Veteran Patricia K. Collawn to Join its Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors