Canapar Corp. Receives Shareholder Approval for Business Combination With RAMM Pharma

Completion of the Amalgamation is subject to, among other things, the satisfaction of other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature. Closing of the Amalgamation is expected to occur on or about June 15, 2021.

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated May 12, 2021, RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “ Company ” or " RAMM ") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical and other cannabis-based products, together with Canapar Corp. (“ Canapar ”), are pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of shareholders of Canapar (the " Canapar Shareholders "), the Canapar Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the special resolution to approve the amalgamation of Canapar and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAMM (the “ Amalgamation ”), pursuant to which RAMM will acquire all of the common shares of Canapar not otherwise owned by the Company. The Amalgamation was approved by approximately 98% of votes cast by the Canapar Shareholders.

About Canapar Corp.

Canapar with its wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe is an Italy-based manufacturer and processor of CBD oil, distillates and isolates, which are increasingly used as an input into new commercial products in the health and wellness industries. Canapar had secured more than 1,000 hectares of hemp through its outsource farming model and entered into an academic partnership with the University of Catania’s Department of Agriculture. Canapar is also advancing its CBD extraction and processing capabilities through its new facility and is expecting to transform 450 metric tons of hemp biomass annually into CBD isolates and derivative products for distribution in Europe following the commissioning of its extraction machinery. With demand for products that contain natural active ingredients derived from plant extracts increasing significantly, Canapar plans on developing CBD-infused cosmetics, skincare, and beauty products for the Italian cosmetics market, which is the fourth largest such market in Europe, as well as the global market, which provides strong demand for “Made in Italy” brands.

A video overview of Canapar's operations can be found on-line, and additional information about Canapar and can be found on its website at https://www.canapar.com/.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

Led by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products. Founded in 1988 in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Company is a well established pharmaceutical and medical product business that has developed medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products. The Company currently has multiple approved and registered products that have been authorized for sale in Uruguay and compassionate use in several Latin American countries, as well as a pipeline of new products in various stages of approval and development produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility. Further to its industry leading activities in the cannabis sector, the Company operates a successful pharmaceutical, cosmetic and nutraceutical product development and medical services business which has been servicing the local market for 30 years.