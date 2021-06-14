LexaGene Closes Sale to Alpine Veterinary Hospital

LexaGene to Present at Multiple Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG), a molecular diagnostics company, announced the Company has sold another MiQLab System and the CEO will present at multiple conferences.



LexaGene CEO and Founder, Dr. Jack Regan, states, “Following up on last weeks’ sales news, I’m pleased to report we have sold another MiQLab System. We will be shipping this purchased system to Alpine Veterinary Hospital in Concord, California. Alpine Veterinary Hospital, led by Dr. Virk, provides a wide range of services including emergency and orthopedic surgeries in the Bay Area of California. Dr. Virk is a passionate proponent of antimicrobial stewardship and is committed to providing the best animal care through diagnostics. He believes the MiQLab System offers the best solution for his hospital. We are excited that Alpine Veterinary Hospital sees that the future of animal care begins with the MiQLab System. We continue to gain momentum in veterinary health as we’ve generated multiple MiQLab sale leads from ACVIM Forum, which we attended last week, and from the hard work of our dedicated sales team.”

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Regan will be presenting at three up-coming conferences: the first is investor focused, the second is about advancements in microfluidics, and the third is about bio-threat detection.

On Monday, June 14, Dr. Regan will speak at Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference. An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on LexaGene’s website. LexaGene management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from June 14-16. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at http://www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg.

On Tuesday, June 15, Dr. Jack Regan will present as part of the ‘Microfluidic Hotseat’ at the Annual Microfluids Consortium. The consortium is hosted by the Centre for Business Innovation, a collaboration managing a portfolio around specific areas of business process and technology where members share information to pursue like-minded business and innovation goals. The title of Dr. Regan’s talk is Sample-to-Answer Pathogen Detection using Flow-Through Sample Preparation and Customized Multiplex PCR. Members will have the opportunity to meet microfluidics-enabled startups, such as LexaGene, whose pathogen detection system offers rapid molecular testing at the point of need, in multiple market verticals. Registration is still available for those wanting to watch the presentation.